Tom Hanks, the actor who shook hands with more presidents | Film and Television

At this point no one can doubt that Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved faces of USA. It is no coincidence that the actor was in charge of presenting the primetime special yesterday to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, which aired on all the country’s networks, with the exception of Fox News, akin to the overhang Donald trump.

Symbol of patriotism more pure, Tom Hanks has been the actor with the most box office hits has generated with films that have left a aftertaste patriotic in the spirit American. We have, for example, Saving Private Ryan, masterpiece of Steven Spielberg that praised the North American intervention in World War II. Or even Forrest Gump, who takes a journey through the history of the country in front of the eyes of an innocent and good-natured man with a mental deficiency and who, nevertheless, fulfills the American Dream, becomes a great business tycoon and even shakes the hand of presidents like Kennedy, Nixon, Bill clinton or Lyndon B. Johnson.

Tom Hanks is able to transport the spirit values yankee beyond the Berlin Wall (The bridge of spies), be the hero of a collision of Somali pirates in the Horn of Africa (Captain Phillips), become the symbol of 9/11 victims (So strong so close) or embody one of the astronauts that got one of the last missions of the POT to the Moon did not end in tragedyApollo 13). No wonder some call him America’s dearest face.

Yesterday he was an element of cohesion during the program Celebrating America to pay tribute to 46th President of the United States. He was not alone. Bruce springsteen opened the television special with his Land of Hope and Dreams before giving way to Hanks. In front of Lincoln memorial center, the actor inaugurated the presidential race of the highest president of the country.

“In recent weeks and in recent years we have seen great divisions in our country. But tonight we honor the United States of America, the practice of our democracy, the functioning of our republic, the integrity of our constitution, and the hope and dreams we share for a more perfect union, “began Tom Hanks.

“The presidential inauguration is a tradition and marks the commitment and delivery of the new four years of presidency. Today we witness the permanence of our American ideals. Every four years we hear the words that empower us in this forward journey and a message that it unites us. Today we begin a path from where we are and that will lead to where we can be. A highway towards our goal. Our promised land. “

Musical stars of all kinds

After his speech, an online gala was held in which countless political representatives and musical stars collaborated. One of the first was Bon Jovi, who interpreted Here you come the sun. They followed John legend and Justin timberlake with a version of Better days and Foo fighters with Times Like These. Genres so different that they covered a wide spectrum of tastes Representatives of the United States.

Because there was even time to connect with the International Space Station and with its astronauts. “As we celebrate two decades of global cooperation in space, it is our honor to celebrate the American spirit at this historic inaugural ceremony.“, said Kate rubins, the sixtieth woman to fly into space.

They also had their moment of glory Tim mcgraw and Tyler hubbard with Undivided and John legend he repeated with a spectacular version of Feeling Good before giving way to Bill clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who showed that unity is strength in a clip in which they shared some impressions about the current situation in the country.

Before concluding Celebrating America, Demi lovato singing Lovely day and Katy Perry snatched our hearts with Firework. The event ended with an impressive fireworks fireworks and with Tom hanks firing the connection. “Good night america“, finished the actor. Today the United States dawns with a new face.