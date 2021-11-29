Tom Cruise surprises with dangerous stunts for ‘Mission Impossible 8’

The 59-year-old Hollywood star, Tom cruise, was seen sailing through the skies of Cambridge, while practicing an airplane wing stunt while looping more than 600 meters in the air.

The actor was seen getting out of a 1941 ‘Boeing B75N1’ biplane, Stearman, of which he clung to the wing, while the plane allegedly collapsed and performed stunts.

These astonishing pirouettes were just one of the many incredible feats the actor is doing for the next movie of ‘Mission Impossible 8‘.

The iconic biplane took off from aerodrome of Duxford on Cambridgeshire and once it reached 610 meters, when Tom got out of the cockpit and crawled to the left wing.

Tied to the plane by a harness, the actor hung upside down from the wing, the pilot then flipped the plane, leaving him sitting upright on the wing and from there the plane plummeted and made an incredible turn.

Then, he got back on the plane before it landed back on the runway.

While another biplane flew next to the actor’s yellow plane to practice camera shots for when they start filming.

Tom wore khaki jumpsuit and black helmet for the daring maneuver after spending months learning to fly the plane.

In early October, the actor from Minority Report was seen learning to fly a military aircraft of the Second World War.

A source from the set reported to local media: “Tom had started learning how to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in ‘Mission Impossible 8’.”

“Obviously it is a very specialized task, but as usual, he has no plans to cut corners or bring in a specialist.”

The insider continued: “The filming has just finished ‘Mission Impossible 7’, but Tom hasn’t taken a break.”

“And trying to film amazing scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous.”

Since in September, Tom and his film crew celebrated after finishing filming the seventh M: I movie.

Due to the pandemic, filming was plagued with mishaps, including multiple Covid outbreaks on set, causing production to halt for weeks.

Tom Cruise left fans in shock last month when they saw him looking totally different while attending a Los Angeles baseball game. Dodgers from The Angels on San Francisco.

Who was photographed watching the game with his son, he looked noticeably different as he seemed ‘more bloated’ than in his ‘Top Gun’ days.

Fans speculated that the actor “had gained weight or had a full face of fillers” after the “puffed up” photos spread via social media.

However later he was seen looking more like himself again, in mid-November, while piloting a helicopter landing at the Battersea heliport in London.

