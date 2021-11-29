Today Tamaulipas – Tamaulipas They invite operators to attend the Preventive Medicine Unit at CenSeCar

Operators are invited to attend the Preventive Medicine Unit at CenSeCar

Since due to the procedures carried out before the Ministry of Communications and Transportation, the benefit was obtained for the workers of the motor transport, since when it comes to health it is vital to keep the operators in optimal conditions

By: Mario Portillo / Nuevo Laredo On Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 20:49

Tractocamin operators who require it will be treated at the Preventive Medicine Unit located at CenSeCar



Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.- The president of the Council of the Central Cargo Services (CenSeCar), Jorge Luis Lozano Guajardo, invited the tractor-trailer operators to attend the Preventive Medicine Unit, located at the council facilities. It indicated that due to the steps taken before the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT), the benefit was obtained for the trucking workers. “We are very happy, it is one more achievement that we have as CenSeCar, that he Federal government listening to us and attending to the needs of our workers is essential, especially when it comes to health, since this is vital to keep our most valuable resource in optimal conditions, which are the operators, “he said. Lozano Guajardo. He indicated that they can have more information about the service on the phone 867-330-2110 or they can go to the central CenSeCar, located in César López de Lara Avenue # 4690, in the colony Bureaucrats, and has a schedule of 8:00 of the morning at 2:00 of the late.

