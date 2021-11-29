Tigres suffered expulsion from Raymundo Fulgencio without playing a single minute

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 11.28.2021 20:51:26





In a match where Tigers got the pass to the Semifinals thanks to their victory against Santos, the feline team had the expulsion of Raymundo Fulgencio about the final minutes of the game that was played in the University Stadium and the worst is that I had not played for a minute.

Fulgencio was sent off at 83 ‘when an attempt was made to fight near the bench Tigers where the substitute players had words with several Santos players. One of them was Fulgencio that was made of words with rivals.

The referee Luis Enrique Santander He realized what happened and the only one who showed him the red card was the midfielder who had to retreat to the showers and could no longer see the end of the game, where seven minutes of compensation were even added that made the end more heartfelt .

Tigres beat Santos 1-0 with a goal from Carlos Salcedo who took advantage of a loophole in the defense of La Laguna to get a goal and make it 1-0 definitively. With the result the team of New Lion qualified for the Semifinals of the Opening 2021.

There were several attempts to fight throughout the game, in one of them the admonished was Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez for a foul in the middle court, which caused some shoving, but nothing that could merit a stronger sanction.