Tigers vs. Santos Laguna: summary of the match for the quarterfinals of the Liga MX League | SPORT-TOTAL

On TUDN and Channel 5, watch Tigers vs. Santos Laguna LIVE ONLINE LIVE in the second leg for the quarterfinals of MX League. The match is scheduled to be played this Sunday, November 28 from 7:00 p.m. (Peruvian time) and 6:00 p.m. (Mexican time).

Tigers vs. Santos Laguna: lineups

Tigers vs. Santos Laguna: minute by minute

After falling 2-1 in the first leg with goals from Diego Valdés and Eduardo Aguirre, and a discount from André Pierre Gignac, Tigres is obliged to win by any marker to stay alive in the championship.

The ‘Felines’ will have all their players available for this match. Argentine Guido Pizarro missed the first leg due to a muscular discomfort, but he is already qualified. André-Pierre Gignac and Juan Pablo Vigón also had some discomfort in the previous match of the first leg, but they are still one hundred percent.

For his part, Santos Laguna needs only a draw to advance to the next stage. The team led by Uruguayan Guillermo Almada lost in the final of the last tournament to Cruz Azul.

Tigres vs Santos Laguna: match schedules

Peru – 19:00

Colombia – 19:00

Ecuador – 19:00

Mexico – 19:00

Chile – 21:00

Paraguay – 21:00

Venezuela – 20:00

Bolivia – 20:00

Argentina – 21:00

Uruguay – 21:00

Brazil – 21:00

In the previous match, the Tigres coach, Miguel Herrera, indicated that he does not see this match as a classic: “Everyone can do what they feel or see, it is a different game, not so much Classic, but an important dispute. It does not happen beyond playing the game ”.

Regarding the process of the match, he pointed out the following: “Doing things well, paying attention to his players, trying to break his goal and be better than the rival. The one that is more successful will be the one that goes to the next round”.

In Santos Laguna the separation of the Dutch footballer Alessio da Cruz was more news. Guillermo Almada explained what happened. “I am not going to start listing, but there were several things, so surely we will not count on him anymore. Alessio is separated from the squad due to lack of discipline, it will surely be a resolution taken by the board, but we will no longer count on him ”, precise.

Regarding the first leg that he won by the smallest difference a few days ago, he indicated the following: “The important thing was to win. The second half we gave ourselves away and that was not the idea “.

According to the criteria of Know more