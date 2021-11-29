This is Tom CRUISE’s BRUTAL training for his action scenes in Mission Impossible 7

He has just turned 59 years old on July 2, and it seems that time does not pass for him. He is one of the actors and producers of Hollywood most current and powerful today, with a name that fills ticket offices just for having you in your marquee. Tom Cruise, known all over the world, He is a professional like few others when it comes to filming and, even more so, if these are action scenes.

It is well known that Tom cruise He does not like to use stunts or stunts, since he prefers to prepare meticulously for his scenes and perform them himself, to give them more realism. Well, this has led to Mission Impossible 7, a film that will premiere on May 27, 2022, you have gone through a brutal training for one of the most dangerous scenes of all time.

Tom Cruise, Adrenaline Junkie

There are several anecdotes around the way Tom trains for his stunt sequences. It is known that to give life to Ethan hunt in Mission Impossible he took motorcycling, skydiving and fighting classes. In the same way, he has learned the use of various weapons, as has another actor who is very dedicated to his action scenes, Keanu reeves.

In Cruise’s case, he has also learned to fly airplanes and helicopters. One of the most remembered anecdotes in recent years is the jump he made from one building to another that, despite having a harness, did not prevent him from reaching the edge of the other building and breaking an ankle with the impact of his leg against the wall. Ultimately, Tom Cruise only surpasses himself in each film.

Thousands of jumps to film the scene of your dreams

In the case of Mission Impossible 7, Tom Cruise recently revealed that the scene of his dreams, when it comes to science fiction films, is the one they recorded when a train derailed and dropped into an abyss. To achieve this, Tom decided to train intensely for a year.

In this time, he practiced until exhaustion and perfection to the point that he gave 500 parachute jumps and 13 thousand motorcycle jumps, something impressive for a professional of his level.

In the scene that the same actor has described as the most dangerous of his career, he must jump with a motorcycle from the trap and avoid dying, dropping the motorcycle and releasing his parachute.

It was made on the first day of filming the tape that was It will premiere on May 27, 2022. The 8th installment of this franchise is scheduled to be ready for July 7, 2023.