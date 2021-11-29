This is the best-selling smartphone brand in China and it is not from Asia

The American company has overtaken the Chinese company Vivo and is now the largest smartphone brand in the Chinese market for the first time since December 2015.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse service, fueled by the iPhone 13, Apple’s sales grew 46% month-on-month, the highest level among the nation’s leading OEMs.

For comparison, in the same period, China’s smartphone market grew just 2% month-on-month.

“Since the decline of Huawei, the first position in China has been changing hands. OPPO became number 1 in January 2021, while Vivo reached the first position in March 2021. The market dynamics changed again in October. “, explained Research Director Tarun Pathak.

According to the specialist, the increase in Apple’s sales is due to the success of the iPhone 13, which reached the Chinese market with a lower price tag than its predecessor, the iPhone 12.