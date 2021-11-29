This is the best-selling smartphone brand in China and it is not from Asia
Apple has become China’s best-selling smartphone brand in October 2021.
The American company has overtaken the Chinese company Vivo and is now the largest smartphone brand in the Chinese market for the first time since December 2015.
According to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse service, fueled by the iPhone 13, Apple’s sales grew 46% month-on-month, the highest level among the nation’s leading OEMs.
For comparison, in the same period, China’s smartphone market grew just 2% month-on-month.
According to the specialist, the increase in Apple’s sales is due to the success of the iPhone 13, which reached the Chinese market with a lower price tag than its predecessor, the iPhone 12.
Pathak noted that Huawei has remained resilient in the premium segment in China, but this reality seems to be changing as of late. The specialist said that Apple is making the most of the gap left by Huawei in the segment of high-end phones and if it weren’t for the shortage of vital materials, especially for the Pro versions, it could perform even better.
