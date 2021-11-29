This is the best-selling smartphone brand in China and it is not from Asia

You have successfully registered
Please click the link in the email sent to

- Sputnik World, 1920

Technology

Highlights on the latest technological advances and innovations.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211127/esta-es-la-marca-de-telefonos-inteligentes-mas-vendida-en-china-y-no-es-de-asia-1118729250.html

This is the best-selling smartphone brand in China and it is not from Asia

This is the best-selling smartphone brand in China and it is not from Asia

Apple has become the best-selling smartphone brand in China in October 2021. 11/27/2021, Sputnik World

2021-11-27T21: 57 + 0000

2021-11-27T21: 57 + 0000

2021-11-27T21: 57 + 0000

technology

China

Manzana

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1092735323_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60435791d032d64e5774ce1a414b5c5d.jpg

The US company has overtaken the Chinese company Vivo and is now the largest smartphone brand in the Chinese market for the first time since December 2015. According to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse service, powered by the iPhone 13, the Apple’s sales grew 46% month-on-month, the highest level among the country’s major OEMs. For comparison, in the same period, China’s smartphone market grew only 2% month-on-month. According to the specialist , Apple’s sales increase is due to the success of the iPhone 13, which hit the Chinese market with a lower price tag than its predecessor, the iPhone 12. Pathak noted that Huawei has remained resilient in the premium segment. in China, but this reality seems to be changing in recent times. The specialist said that Apple is making the most of the gap left by Huawei in the segment of high-end phones and if it weren’t for the shortage of vital materials, especially for the Pro versions, it could perform even better.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211102/la-crisis-global-de-microchips-golpeo-a-apple-mas-fuerte-de-lo-que-se-creia-1117791506.html

China

2021

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1092735323_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b6ee44465351335c130b665982c526d.jpg

china apple

Apple has become China’s best-selling smartphone brand in October 2021.

The American company has overtaken the Chinese company Vivo and is now the largest smartphone brand in the Chinese market for the first time since December 2015.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse service, fueled by the iPhone 13, Apple’s sales grew 46% month-on-month, the highest level among the nation’s leading OEMs.

Apple logo - Sputnik World, 1920, 02.11.2021

“The global microchip crisis hit Apple harder than previously thought”

November 2, 08:52 GMT

For comparison, in the same period, China’s smartphone market grew just 2% month-on-month.

“Since the decline of Huawei, the first position in China has been changing hands. OPPO became number 1 in January 2021, while Vivo reached the first position in March 2021. The market dynamics changed again in October. “, explained Research Director Tarun Pathak.

According to the specialist, the increase in Apple’s sales is due to the success of the iPhone 13, which reached the Chinese market with a lower price tag than its predecessor, the iPhone 12.

Pathak noted that Huawei has remained resilient in the premium segment in China, but this reality seems to be changing as of late. The specialist said that Apple is making the most of the gap left by Huawei in the segment of high-end phones and if it weren’t for the shortage of vital materials, especially for the Pro versions, it could perform even better.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker