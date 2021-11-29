This is Reese Witherspoon’s mansion in California
January 08, 2021 – 12:01
Actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, bought a luxurious mansion in the city of Brentwood in March of last year.
MIAMI.- In March 2020, actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, purchased a luxurious Mansion in the city of Brentwood, California.
This information was recently made public and several media have reported that the Toth Witherspoon couple paid approximately 15 million 900 thousand dollars for the property located in Contra Costa County.
In an English style, the mansion was built in 1993 on an area of 9,504 square feet.
It has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room with fireplace, library, main room, TV room and garage for three vehicles.
Its kitchen is characterized by presenting a white cupboard, high-end appliances and an island in the center, illuminated by three gold-colored pendant lamps.
The main room, with walls in light tones, has a fireplace and views of the garden.
Regarding the outdoor space, it has several areas: extensive gardens, swimming pool, spa, fireplace and an outdoor kitchen, in addition, areas that are distributed approximately in a three-hectare land.
This is how the protagonist of Legally Blonde and her husband live comfortably.
SOURCE: DRAFTING