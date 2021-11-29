This is Reese Witherspoon’s mansion in California

In an English style, the mansion was built in 1993 on an area of ​​9,504 square feet.

It has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room with fireplace, library, main room, TV room and garage for three vehicles.

Its kitchen is characterized by presenting a white cupboard, high-end appliances and an island in the center, illuminated by three gold-colored pendant lamps.

The main room, with walls in light tones, has a fireplace and views of the garden.

Regarding the outdoor space, it has several areas: extensive gardens, swimming pool, spa, fireplace and an outdoor kitchen, in addition, areas that are distributed approximately in a three-hectare land.

This is how the protagonist of Legally Blonde and her husband live comfortably.