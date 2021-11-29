This is how the NFL playoffs would be played, at the moment

With a pending game from Week 12, “Monday Night Football,” we reviewed what the postseason outlook would look like if the regular season ended today.

At the end of the match between Seattle and Washington, there would be six days left to resolve the playoffs panorama definitively, but it is never too early to give us an idea of ​​the duels that we can expect in January to define the protagonists of the Super Bowl LVI the next February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

American Conference

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens suffered the most against the Browns, but did not give up the top spot in the AFC seed. Getty Images

This table does not change at all with tomorrow’s match, as it is a match between two clubs from the NFC.

For the moment, Baltimore Ravens (8-3) have the first place in the sowing, after surpassing at home the Cleveland browns (6-6) in the duel on Sunday night. That means it would be Baltimore the holder of the only day of rest in the AFC for playoffs.

The three encounters of the Wild Card Round would be resolved as follows: Los Angeles Chargers (6-5), seeded seventh, would visit the New England Patriots (8-4), seconds in the box of the AFC. The Buffalo Bills (7-4), sixth in the place, would have to travel to face the Tennessee Titans (8-4), who are currently third. The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) would knock at the door of the Kansas city chiefs (7-4) for the right to access the Divisional Round.

Of those three parties, the Chargers they already fell before Patriots on the Week 8, by 27-24; the Bills succumbed 34-31 to the Titans on the Week 6; and Bengals and Chiefs have a pending appointment in the Week 17, on Cincy.

National Conference

The Cardinals didn’t need to play in Week 12 to retain the top spot of the seed in the NFC, just yet. Getty Images

Believe it or not, this picture may change from what happens tomorrow in FedEx Field. A victory of Washington it would momentarily leave them in seventh place of the seeding, with a losing record of 5-6.

However, we are going to keep only the games played, and that means that the rest day would be for the Arizona cardinals (9-2), who in fact had free Week 12. They would be waiting to meet the other three teams that access the Divisional Round by NFC.

On Wild Card Round, the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) would visit the Green bay packers (9-3) for a third game of the year between division rivals of the NFC North. The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) they would have to make the trip to the opposite coast of the country to the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3), and Los Angeles Rams (7-4) they would have to go on tour to meet the Dallas cowboys (7-4).

So far, the Vikes have already surpassed once Packers and there is a pending duel for Week 17, but the other two games would be unpublished in the current regular season.