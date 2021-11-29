This is Amelie Zilber today: the incredibly beautiful heiress of Angelina Jolie

Voluptuous lips, blue eyes and porcelain face. But also, empathic souls, full of convictions and willing to commit to change the world around them. So they are Amelie zilber and Angelina Jolie, which could well be mother and daughter.

The incredibly beautiful Amelie zilber She was an influencer, model, and also got involved with UNICEF as a youth ambassador. Thus, she increasingly developed her interest in bringing change to the world and became more and more known in environmentalism, philanthropic causes and benefit festivals along with other activities carried out by NGOs and Governments.

Amelie Zilber and her family life

It is a perfect mix of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt right? But he is not related to them. It seems incredible but her parents are Laurent and Christina Zilber. He has only one brother named Emmanuel and he is of French-Lebanese descent.

Differences and Similarities: Amelie Zilber vs. Angelina Jolie

While both use their influence and fame to make their followers and fans aware of the world’s problems, one comes from Hollywood and the other from the world of modeling.

Angelina was the face and voice of multiple altruistic causes such as hunger in Africa, campaigns where she aimed to visualize and raise funds to improve the quality of life of low-income people on that continent and was a special envoy of UNHCR, an international Foundation for Refugees.

Amelie zilber She was one of the youngest UNICEF ambassadors and uses all her social platforms to spread issues related to politics, education and was invited to the amfAR gala in Los Angeles, where she was seen posing with Addison Rae, another of the idols. Generation Z in this regard.

Figures such as Milla Jovovich, Paris Jackson, Camila Mendes and Meg Ryan attended this gala held on November 4 of this year.

Amelie zilber, who studies at Georgetown University, was proud to have been invited and shared her joy for the privilege of being able to show thematic social networks related to social awareness. Other of its contents are makeup tutorials, tips to lead a healthy life or travel to Paris for Fashion Week.

Eclectic, sensual and beautiful, she manages to attract more attention. Have you already heard of Amelie zilber? Do you think it is a worthy successor to Angelina Jolie?