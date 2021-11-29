This is Amelie Zilber today: the incredibly beautiful heiress of Angelina Jolie

Voluptuous lips, blue eyes and porcelain face. But also, empathic souls, full of convictions and willing to commit to change the world around them. So they are Amelie zilber and Angelina Jolie, which could well be mother and daughter.

Incredible resemblance! Source. Hello Fashion

The incredibly beautiful Amelie zilber She was an influencer, model, and also got involved with UNICEF as a youth ambassador. Thus, she increasingly developed her interest in bringing change to the world and became more and more known in environmentalism, philanthropic causes and benefit festivals along with other activities carried out by NGOs and Governments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker