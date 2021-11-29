This iconic vehicle has been the home of Tom Hanks during his filming

The Oscar-winning American actor Tom Hanks has decided to get rid of the house on wheels that has served as his home during the filming of his films. On August 13, your Airstream personal caravan will have a new owner. It will be taken by whoever bids the most for it at the Quail Lodge auction, which will be held by Bonhams in the framework of Monterey Car Week 2021 (California).

The organizing company estimates that the price could reach 210,000 euros, more than what a flat costs in many locations in our country. But of course the fact that it belonged to such a popular character increases its value. It even bears its signature on various interior components.

It is an iconic American model used for almost three decades by a movie icon. “I bought it because – during filming – I was spending too much time in terribly uncomfortable trailers with horrible decorations; so I decided to buy a new Airstream with an interior designed to my liking ”, explained the protagonist of Forrest Gump in an interview published in the magazine.

The Airstream Model 34 Limited is 10.7 meters long and has a large awning to protect from the sun outside Bonhams

The caravan in question, with a length of 10.7 meters and an empty weight of 3.3 tonnes, is the Model 34 Limited equipped with the Excella 1000 package. It was acquired in 1992 and has not been modernized since. . So we are faced with a retro-looking unit that preserves the original design, so much so that it even keeps the desk phone of yesteryear and the belongings that it has used during its stays. All this gives it more charm.

The motorhome door leads into the living area, which features a fireplace and a conventional three-seater armchair (Hanks himself commissioned it with removable legs so that he could enter). Next, there is the dining area – with a table and two chairs – and the fully equipped kitchen – with a stove, oven, sink, large fridge and a large number of wooden cabinets.

The living room has a fireplace and a conventional three-seater sofa Bonhams

Then there is the bathroom, of good size and with everything you need to ensure the comfort of a long stay. There is no lack of the toilet, the shower tray and a cabinet with the sink. Right in front there is a large closet and in the back is the bedroom, consisting of a single bed and a desk.

The weather conditions outside do not matter, since the temperature inside the caravan is kept at its ideal register thanks to the heating and air conditioning system that it mounts. A separate 120/240 V Honda ES 6500 generator powers all electrically powered appliances, including the water heater.

The kitchen is fully equipped, including an oven and a large fridge Bonhams

Throughout its almost thirty years, Airstream has served as home to Tom Hanks during the recording of such famous films as ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Apollo 13’ or ‘Philadelphia’. In several of its windows, stickers in the shape of a movie clapperboard indicate the locations where it has landed. And there are a few …

In addition to this caravan, the famous actor has also decided to part with several of his cars, which will be delivered to the highest bidder at the same auction. Specifically, you no longer want the Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser (1980) SUV, the imposing Ford F450 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat (2011) and the electric Tesla Model S P85D (2015) in your garage.

The bathroom has a toilet, shower tray and cabinet with sink Bonhams

In the bedroom there is a single bed and a desk Bonhams

Tom Hanks has left his signature in various parts of the caravan Bonhams

The desk phone gives a retro feel to the caravan, which is almost 30 years old Bonhams

In addition to the Airstream camper, Hanks also sells his large Ford pickup Bonhams



