This “fast and furious” replica Corvette seeks owner

Rio de Janeiro. The main protagonists of “Fast & Furious 5” They are in maximum alert state for the troubles of the gang, who plan to rob a train. This is just one of the plots of the film in which cars play a significant role. On the tape appear: Ford GT40, Dodge Charger SRT8, Koenigsegg CCXR Edition, Honda NSX, Lexus LFA, Nissan GT-R … and yes, this Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport that we show you today.

Actually, it is not an original unit of those that were created in the 60’s, but it is one of the 12 replicas manufactured by Mongoose Motorsports for the saga produced by Vin Diesel.

A very Corvette Fast & furious

This company is certified by General Motors to build original replicas of the Corvette from those years to 85,000 euros the specimen.

Bid on a movie Corvette

Mecum Auctions is in charge of auctioning this unit that is not pristine, since it has scratches on the front due to the action scenes in which it was used with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, more than enough detail for mythomaniacs. Being a copy, it has few elements of the original Chevrolet Corvertte (the suspensions come from a Corvette c4 and the chassis is tubular), so it borrows components from others, such as the engine, which bears the stamp of Volkswagen. The actual power and other technical issues of the vehicle are unknown.

The sale of this car will take place between 6 and 16 January 2022 within a large batch of vehicles and the final price could be around 100,000 euros.

