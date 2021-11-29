This actress was chosen to star in “Pretty Woman” before Julia Roberts

Today we return to approach that world of alternative universes that we like so much. The list of films that could be and were not finds a new and illustrious member from the hand of one of the most emblematic films of the 90s. We talk about Pretty woman.

It is, without a doubt, one of the great romantic comedies in the history of cinema. The film of Garry marshall was planted on billboards around the planet back in 1990. With Richard Gere and Julia Roberts As protagonists, the film brought us closer to the love story between a handsome and wealthy businessman who hires a prostitute with whom he ends up falling in love. Few can argue that much of the film’s success lay in the chemistry of a pair of sensational leads. What we did not know is that the female character was about to relapse into another of the actresses of the moment …

Despite earning her an Oscar nomination and making her the “bride of America,” Julia Roberts He was not the first choice to put himself in the shoes of Vivian Ward. The one chosen for it was none other than Molly Ringwald. Indeed, the protagonist of The club of five She was very popular in the 1980s, so she was offered the role directly. Ringwald rejected the role with the firm intention of focusing on a more independent type of cinema, which ended up being a terrible decision. It would have been the role of his life, but he missed an opportunity that Julia Roberts I would make the most of it.