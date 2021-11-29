They promote actions for the health and well-being of the most vulnerable groups

Merida Yucatan; November 29, 2021.- From the City Council we promote the articulation of efforts with professionals, educational institutions and health specialists, developing programs and projects focused on the prevention and care of diseases, mainly for the most vulnerable sectors of the population, affirmed the mayor, Renán Barrera Concha.

In the framework of the presentation of results of the Mérida project changing Diabetes “Factors and experiences associated with Diabetes Mellitus” at the “Olimpo” Cultural Center, Barrera Concha led this activity that presents alternatives to care for this disease that affects dozens of citizens of the Municipality.

He explained that these results allow us to glimpse a better panorama on diabetes in the Municipality, in addition to providing a basis to project more and better programs to protect the health of the population, but with special emphasis on the most vulnerable sector.

“Thanks to this study carried out in coordination with Novo Nordisk and the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY), Mérida will have a database that will allow us to develop detection and care programs that put a stop to this disease in the Municipality,” he said. .

He recalled that from his first administration 2012-2015, the Municipal Center for Nutritional and Diabetes Care (CEMANUD) was launched, through which continuous and comprehensive care has been provided to people with this disease.

The program “Education in diabetes, 7 steps from control”, he continued, promoted by CEMANUD, has treated about 600 people with this disease in a timely manner, offering not only medical consultations, but also nutritional, talks , workshops, glucose measurements, among other services.

In addition, the control program continued to provide virtual services during the confinement phase due to the pandemic, thanks to which the patients’ treatments were not interrupted, he added.

In his speech, Bjorn Von Wurden, Manager of Public Affairs of Novo Nordisk, thanked the participation of the citizens who collaborated to generate these results, which will help implement more actions in favor of people living with diabetes, in Merida.

“I acknowledge each and every citizen of this city, because in the midst of the confinement caused by a pandemic, they opened the doors of their homes to report how they are living with such a disease,” he said.

For her part, Alejandra Pamela España Paredes, researcher at the Regional Research Center “Dr. Hideyo Noguchi ”, reported that this functioned as the unit responsible for coordinating the project, forming a multidisciplinary team with researchers and researchers specialized in the disciplines of mathematics, probability, statistics, medicine, nutrition, health, architecture, anthropology and psychology for development. of the project entitled “Cities Changing Diabetes: Factors Experiences Associated with Diabetes Mellitus type 1 type 2” in men and women of the urban area of ​​Mérida, and, for which, a mixed study is considered in which a a qualitative as well as a quantitative approach.

In this way, he explained that the academic body of statistics and probability of the Faculty of Mathematics of the UADY, designed the sampling to have a reliable estimate of 95 percent of diabetes in women and men aged 20 to 69 years in Mérida, and also to have an estimate of the prevalence of diabetes in each of the Central, North, East, West and South areas.

Among the conclusions of the study, it is reported that the most frequent chronic diseases were diabetes with 23.3% and hypertension (8.03%) of a total of 249 people referred by affected people from 69 homes. The results can be consulted on the page Salud – Merida Changing Diabetes (merida.gob.mx).