They predict 10 more years of life for the iPhone, according to renowned Chinese analyst

Apple could replace the iPhone with augmented reality (AR) glasses. (photo: iPadizate)

We’ve heard about augmented reality (AR) glasses from Manzana for a long time, but it seems that these glasses will not only arrive earlier than expected, but could also replace the iPhone In the not too distant future. And it is that, famous analyst MingChi Kuo predicts that the iPhone is 10 years away and will eventually be replaced by an augmented reality device.

Apple analysts believe the future of the Cupertino people is tied to augmented reality, which Apple CEO Tim Cook has repeatedly called “Apple’s next big thing.”

“Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with Augmented Reality in ten years, indicating that demand for AR devices will exceed at least one billion parts in ten years.” Cook mentions.

The future of the iPhone may be in the Apple Glass

The basis of this prediction is related to the Apple’s determination to bet on the field of augmented reality. At a time when the concept of metaverse is appearing in the plans of companies as large and with hundreds of millions of users as Facebook (even patented a plug with augmented reality capabilities), Apple is still waiting to show off long-standing platforms or platforms.

Apple Glass model. (photo: GQ Spain)

Apple is known to be working on mixed reality glasses that could be released next year and, in principle, it will be a future replacement for the iPhone. Kuo believes that the device will be completely autonomous and independent of the iPhone, so that it can grow in the market.

And of course, it makes sense to go in this direction if we talk about devices in the field of virtual and augmented reality. Another important point is that Apple’s growth in this area comes with its progress towards the “deadline” set by Kuo.

“If AR devices are placed only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, they will not be conducive to product growth. An augmented reality device that works independently means it will have its own ecosystem and it will provide the most comprehensive and flexible user experience. “

Ming-Chi Kuo. (photo: Twitter of The Bitten Apple)

Of course, this change in mentality has to be radical and with a device that has revolutionized the market like the iPhone did in 2007. A device that makes existing smartphones obsolete.

“Currently, there are more than a billion active iPhone users. If Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with augmented reality in ten years, it means that Apple will sell at least one billion augmented reality devices in ten years. “

It is not very certain that this device will completely replace the iPhone, at least not in the short term. Deciding to make this change would be a negative revolution for Apple; the company that makes the most money selling smartphones. Half of Apple’s revenue comes from the iPhone, so a change in strategy could be risky for the Cupertino company.

Apple to launch its own virtual reality headset in late 2022

Manzana is ready to give competition to Quest 2 of Mark Zuckerberg and make him suffer in the market with his first augmented reality viewer (AR) which will come to late 2022, according to MacRumors.

The same analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, predicted that the viewfinder will have two processors, including one just as powerful as the chip M1 found in the new Apple MacBooks. The power of the processor, he said, will mean that the headset does not need a connection to a computer or smartphone to function. If you want to read the full note, enter this link .

Apple prepares to give Oculus competition (Photo: EPA / JUSTIN LANE / Archive)



