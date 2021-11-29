“They have saved my life”

Britney Spears, to her followers: “They saved my life” 1:27

(CNN) – Britney Spears said the #FreeBritney movement saved her life, four days after her guardianship finally came to an end.

In her first Instagram video statement since the court-ordered settlement on Nov. 12, the singer said the movement brought the news of her situation to the public and “gave an awareness to all of them.”

“The #FreeBritney movement … you guys are hot,” Spears said. “Honestly, my voice was silenced and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak or say anything … I honestly think they saved my life, in a way. One hundred percent.”

Headed by Megan Radford, a Spears superfan, the movement began in 2009 and was intended to warn of the singer’s tutelage, whereby her father, Jamie Spears, took control of her estate, estimated at $ 60 million.

The agreement was established in 2008 following a series of personal problems that came to light, and Spears broke her long silence on the issue with two emotional court testimonies over the summer.

“I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a long time to be in a situation that you don’t want to be in,” Spears said in her latest Instagram video, joking that she was sharing a “hint” from her thoughts before a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Under guardianship, the singer had little control over her personal or financial life and alleged in court that she had been forced to take contraceptive and lithium medications, as well as to act against her will.

In her video, the singer said that the “little things” made a “big difference” now that the guardianship was over.

“So honestly, I’m thankful for every day and for being able to have my car keys, and for being able to be independent and feel like a woman,” Spears told her fans in her video. “Having an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles …”.

The singer also expressed her hopes that her guardianship story, which remains a relatively rare arrangement, “will have an impact and make some changes to the corrupt system.”

“I am not here to be a victim,” he said. “I lived with victims my entire life as a child, so I left my home and worked for 20 years … I am here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses.”

In the Instagram caption accompanying her video, Spears appeared to reiterate her previous court statements on guardianship, calling it “demoralizing and degrading.”

Although Britney Spears is now free, her attorney, Matthew Rosengart, filed a 110-page petition last month requesting a statement from Jamie Spears and seeking evidence related to the pop star’s alleged surveillance.

The singer, who turns 40 next month, said in a previous post after the end of the guardianship that she would be “celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months.”

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report.