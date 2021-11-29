They demand to stop abuses against medical interns

To stop abuses against medical interns, Senator Lilia Margarita Valdez Martínez proposed to reform the General Health Law so that the social service of students of that profession does not exceed the working hours allowed in the Law.

In these times, the students of health careers are fundamental for the care of the population, but it is necessary to safeguard their rights for a good development of their profession, said the legislator of the Parliamentary Group of Morena.

The social service intern is a student with temporary authorization to carry out work related to his career, but without the labor status of a worker, so “it is cheap labor and without rights,” he lamented.

Lilia Margarita Valdez demanded that at no time the physical and mental integrity of these interns be compromised, and that they are not allowed to be assigned greater responsibility than their due.

He mentioned that the legal framework establishes that the General Directorate of Professions may extend authorization to the interns of the various professions, to exercise the respective practice for a term not exceeding three years.

In addition, he noted that social service is a temporary job, whose remuneration must be sufficient to decently satisfy the needs of students, when absorbing all of their activities.

“Most of our medical interns are in these assumptions, but this is not fulfilled, because their remuneration is negligible,” said the senator.

Valdez Martínez stated that the figure of social service can be adequate for many careers, but in the case of medicine it lends itself to abuse; For this reason, he proposed to reform the General Health Law, in order to reverse this situation; initiative that was turned over to the United Commissions for Health and Legislative Studies, Second.

Photo: Es Imagen / Katia Fernández