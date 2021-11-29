These credits are offered by Infonavit so that you can buy your own home

Sinaloa.- Having a united family should not imply living all under the same roof, that is why in the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) we want you to have your own house and thus achieve your independence.

In Mexico, 28 out of every 100 households are expanded, that is, they are formed by a household with parents and children or partners, but relatives such as uncles, brothers, cousins ​​or other relatives are added, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) 2020.

No matter your age, your salary, the type of work you do or your family condition, at Infonavit you will surely find a loan to suit you, to give your own cry of independence.

For the youngest and not so much

Let’s Join Credits It is a financing that will help you apply for a loan with whoever you choose to obtain a larger loan that allows you to acquire the house of your dreams.

Whether parents and children join their credit or between brothers, and even in-laws and daughters-in-law or sons-in-law; both borrowers will be co-owners, but if they reach an agreement, this may be the option for them to independently consolidate their assets and form their new home.

Two jobs, one house

Having two jobs is a great challenge that deserves to be rewarded, that is why at Infonavit we have financing that adds up to all your benefits.

For example, if you are a public servant and you also work in the private initiative, with credit Fovissste-Infonavit, you will be able to take advantage of your two jobs and both institutions will give you financing to add a greater total amount of credit to go for the house you want.

The married man wants to

Have you already fulfilled the dream of finding your better half? Now achieve the goal of owning your own home.

If you and your partner are legally married and both have a formal job, you can join your finances with a marital credit, with which both will be owners of their house.

Remember that, at Infonavit, when evaluating yourself with our new T1000 prequalification, your age is the least of it; We consider your balance of the housing subaccount and the information of the company where you work and with only 6 months of continuous contribution you will be able to request your credit, because we want to benefit those who need it most.

On My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx) you can check your savings amount in your Housing Sub-account and see if you are already a candidate for a loan.