These are the Netflix December premieres that you can’t miss

The streaming giant saved some of its best cards for the end of the year. That’s because the December Netflix releases include the new seasons of several of his most popular series.

Starting at the end-end of The Money Heist, the Spanish suspense production that is one of the most successful of the service and that will surely leave many orphans with its closure.

And continuing with the section of films, which in addition to the traditional Christmas stories of this time of year, brings long-awaited feature films.

Here, we review some of the most outstanding December Netflix releases.

The series to say goodbye to the year

December will be the month of farewell to The Money Heist (main photo) one of Netflix’s emblematic productions and with millions of followers around the world.

After the premiere in September of the adrenaline-pumping first volume of its fifth and final installment, volume two will arrive this Friday, December 3, where The Professor has the challenge of getting the gold and his team out of the Bank of Spain.

Another popular space that returns is The witcher, on December 17, with its second cycle and new adventures for its protagonist, the monster hunter Geralt de Rivia.

It will also have its second season this month. Emily in Paris (December 22), the series with the experiences of Emily Coopper, the young American who arrives to work in the French capital and who, according to her trailer, returns with more romances, more glamor and more dreamy outfits.

And just the last day of the year, on December 31 it returns with its fourth season Cobra Kai, the program that gave new life and new challenges to the protagonists of the remembered film Karate Kid.

In addition, the Netflix December premieres will also arrive with the new deliveries of Lost in Space (December 1st), Queer eye (December 31), Titans (December 8) and more short stories of the characters of Elite.

Movies not to miss

If in November Netflix released the most expensive movie in its history, Red alert, in December it will have another high-budget production, Don’t look up (Dec. 24).

Just look at the names of your cast to calculate your budget: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep, among many others.

A super cast that will meet in a story where an astronomy student (Lawrence) and her teacher (DiCaprio) discover an asteroid that is about to collide with Earth and must fight against the indifference of the world to make it see the danger they are in. .

Of course, before it will be the other of another expected tape, Unforgivable (December 10), with Sandra Bullock as the protagonist in the role of a woman who goes free and looks for the younger sister she had to abandon.

In addition, and unsurprisingly, the December Netflix releases come with several feature films ad hoc to the Christmas season, such as the romantic comedy Single at Christmas (December 2) and the second part of the family story The Claus family (December 7th).