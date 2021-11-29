These are the most representative heroines in the history of cinema and series – Spoiler Time

Last Thursday, November 25 was held on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women And during the week we were bringing you several articles on the importance of women in front of and behind the cameras and in the entertainment industry in general, as well as their evolution on the small and big screen. Because, We want to close with a flourish with this list of the most representative heroines (both fiction and non-fiction) in the history of cinema and series.

Fiction

1 Wonder woman

Wonder woman She is the quintessential superhero thanks to her sense of justice, strength and compassion. And that is why it is difficult for us to forget the interpretation of Lynda Carter in the homonymous series of 70. But the version of Gal gadot we also loved it. Wonder woman.

2 Buffy summers

Buffy summers You can not be left behind in this list, because She is a character who broke many stereotypes of female characters of the time and revolutionized fantasy and supernatural series.

3 Sarah connor

The evolution of Sarah Connor through the franchise of Terminator is amazing. And we cannot forget his strength as well as his excellent combat skills.

4 Ripley

Ellen ripley is another heroine from the ’70s who had a huge impact on the female characters in science fiction that followed her. And it is that his willpower, professionalism, calm and concentration are worthy of admiration.

5 Xena

Xena, the Warrior Princess is another great character that we cannot forget. Her arc of transformation is also incredible as she goes from being a ruthless warrior to someone who is always looking to help defenseless people. His sword skills are surprising and, in addition, he is not intimidated by anything or anyone.

6 Leia organa

Star wars it wouldn’t be the same without the princess Leia organa. She was and continues to be the inspiration for thousands of girls. Leia she was quite a strategist and had all the virtues of a leader. He was rebellious, strong and knew when to take up arms and defend himself.

8 King

Like Leia, King came to be the inspiration of many little girls, and throughout the sequel trilogy of Star wars proved she had everything to be a jedi and carry the surname Skywalker. In addition, he always cared for his own and highly valued their friendship from Poe and Finn.

8 Annalize keating

From Annalize we can say so many things. She was persistent, smart, bold, wise, and strong. What’s more, She is a woman who despite all the darkness that surrounded her, managed to get ahead.

9 Hermione granger

Hermione saved the lives of his friends, Ron and Harry, on more than one occasion. She was smart, persevering and very strong. We will never forget when he struck with his fist Malfoy. She’s just great.

10 Daenerys Targaryen

Our beloved mother of dragons had to be on this list yes or yes. We all know that she was the most popular character in game of Thrones and not only for its dragons, but because of his compassion for others and his growth throughout the series. Daenerys went from being sold by his brother to taking King’s Landing with a great army.

Non-fiction

eleven Reese witherspoon

Reese witherspoon has surprised us both on the small and big screen with the productions Legally Blonde, Walk the Line, Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. But it is that in addition to being a great actress, she has her own production house, Hello Sunshine. In addition, he is part of organizations in defense of children and women.

12 Jane fonda

We love the performance of Jane fonda and his character on the Grace and Frankie series, but behind the scenes he’s even cooler. Inn She has supported various civil and political causes, declares herself a liberal and a feminist, and in 2019 was arrested during a protest on climate change.

13 Elisabeth moss

Moss had to be on this list not only for his role as Peggy olson in the series of Mad men, but also for his incredible performance in The Handmaid’s Tale, which has made him win the Emmy to Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series. And is that June, his character, is really a symbol of resistance and the fight against patriarchy.

14 Michaela coel

Coel we fell in love with Chewing Gum, but it opened our eyes with I May Destroy You, a series that invites us to reflect on the culture of rape and that is also based on his real life. Of course, Coel He was very brave in telling his story and he was well deserved the award Emmy to Best Screenplay in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie for TV.

fifteen Jodie whittaker

Whittaker has a great career behind, but made history by becoming the first woman to embody the Lord of Timeor in Doctor who, after 10 seasons with male leads. And although some do not like this choice, the truth is that its inclusion has opened more paths for minorities.

16 Greta gerwig

Gerwig delivered to us in 2017 Lady bird, for which she was nominated for Best Director and Best screenplay at the awards Oscar of that same year. But it didn’t take long for him to get back behind the scenes to give us a very feminist adaptation of Little women. Also, rumor has it that she will be the scriptwriter for the live-action adaptation of Snow White.

