These are some of the cheats of Halo Infinite

What was sadly expected, although certainly not wanted, is happening, and it did not take too long: lCheats have arrived in Halo Infinite multiplayer. This is a sad reality which is quite common on PC, particularly in titles Free to Play, and that is leading to many console users asking 343 Industries to allow disabling the cross-play, as we reported a few hours ago.

Little by little visual material related to this situation is emerging, which without a doubt I believe is absolutely essential to be able to not only identify, but also report these people who do nothing but try to ruin our experience.

It’s outrageous, but these are just a few examples of the cheats in Halo Infinite

And is that watching these clips, I honestly can not do more than bother and remember why I always preferred a good game against bots, rather than an online one against other players. If not, look at this short video shared by the Twitter user ZlepOfficiaHe, who comments that the cheater told him that “I was using a mod for the controller”.

We also have the Tweet of jcb_response in which it is clearly seen how the cheater uses a combination of aimbot and wall hack, and of which he also shares his Xbox profile in the comments.

@ 343Postums @Unyshek Just matched another cheater / hacker in Halo Infinite. Guy’s gamertag is EUGENEYY on Xbox. Let me turn off cross-play until you guys can get an actual anti-cheat implemented. pic.twitter.com/G9hwahtBRK – Response (@jcb_response) November 26, 2021

Of course these they are not the only clips available in relation to the subject, since in addition to the publications seen on Twitter and Reddit regarding this, a good number of videos are already beginning to appear on YouTube, which not only speak of how much this can affect Halo Infinite but also how shameless some of the cheaters can be.