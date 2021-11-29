the year ended for the Sub 18

The Águilas del América Sub 18 beat Atlas in Coapa, but they were not enough to advance to the final of Grita México A21.

The Eagles of America Sub 18they had the difficult task of turning the 3-0 they suffered in the first leg of the semifinal against Atlas Soccer Club. The objective, of course, was to qualify for the final, something that was truncated in the match that took place this Sunday, November 28 at the facilities of the complex of Coapa.

The cast cream bluewhat commands Peter thelemarque, took the victory by 3 to 2, but it did not reach him. He formed with: Fernando Carreon in goal; bottom line with Iker Moreno, Aarón Arredondo and Sebastián Martínez; in midfield Sergio De Los Ríos; Juan Robles and Dagoberto Espinoza, and in the attack Esteban Lozano and Francisco García.

It should be noted that the match for the semifinal of the Scream Mexico A21 Come in the Eagles of America and Atlas Soccer Club, had the intervention of the whistler Fernando Alexis Portillo Botello, who in turn was accompanied by line number one Ivan Padilla Cisneros and by line number two Alfredo Dominguez Medina.

In this way a tour of the Eagles of America Sub 18 at Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, which was with a second place in the table of positions of the regular phase with 34 units product of 10 victories, four draws and three defeats, and a key won in the quarterfinals to UANL Tigers.

The Sub 20 was also on the road

Days ago the Eagles of America Sub 20, team that leads Paulo Serafin who finished fourth in the standings of the regular phase of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, they could not in the crossing for the quarterfinals with Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, falling 4 to 2 in the first leg and drawing 0 to 0 in the second leg.