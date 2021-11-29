The video of Angelina Jolie that fell in love with Mick Jagger

Angelina Jolie is considered one of the most attractive women of recent times. Since she began to make her footsteps in the film industry, eyes have fallen on her not only as the beautiful young woman who acted but also as the talented woman who, at just 22 years old, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Inocencia Interrupted ‘.

At that time, running the decade of the ’90s, the legendary were also triumphing -but in the world of music. The Rolling Stones. His compositions, shows and video clips were all the rage all over the planet.

Both universes, that of Angelina and that of the Rolling, they got together one day and this would mark the life of Mick Jagger forever. The event occurred during the recordings of the video clip of one of his musical themes “Anybody Seen My Baby?”, From the album “Bridges to Babylon” (1997).

Angelina, in a blonde wig, she played a stripper, and Jagger he was the one who fell in love with her in the micro fiction of the video, shooting on the streets of New York. Not only would this single become the most successful on the album but it would also spawn the same story in real life.

The truth is that, after the recordings, Mick He was captivated by the young actress and tried to win her over for several months. He sent her gifts and called her daily, even had the support of the young woman’s mother, but despite her attempts, Angelina refused. By then, the singer was 54 years old, 32 years older than the actress.

Source: Instagram Mick Jagger

The issue was not age but that at that time she was in a relationship with Jonny Lee Miller, whom she had met filming ‘Hackers’, and Jagger he was married to Jerry Hall. The story did not prosper and it is worth wondering if it would have worked. Can you imagine this couple?