The unknown model brother of Emma Watson who also appeared in ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson She is one of the most beloved actresses on the Hollywood scene, and despite having seen her grow up in front of the screen with ‘Harry Potter’ it has always been clear to him that he wanted to keep his life out of the spotlight.

Hermione Granger’s interpreter is extremely reserved with his life off the screen and even decided not to take pictures with fans for a reason related to his safety.

Now that Emma seems to have found love alongside her fiancé, Leo Robinton, It is almost impossible to find information about him, since he erased his trail and his social networks when he started with the actress, probably to avoid media scrutiny.

But there is another important detail of her life that many people do not know, and that is that Emma has an attractive brother, Alex Watson. The young man, now 28, has not been seen publicly for years either, but around 2010 he had great success as a model and even campaigned for Burberry alongside Emma.

Alex too participated in several ‘Harry Potter’ movies, starring her sister, and there is even a scene where she can be clearly seen. You can see her most recent photos with Emma and her appearance at Hogwarts in the video above.





Alex Watson with his sister Emma Watson | Gtres

Watson was born in Paris, like her sister Emma, ​​and is two years her junior. Although not much information about his current life is known, he seems as reserved as his sister, international media reported that he attended the University of Bristol and nowadays he does not have his own social networks, at least open to the public.

Emma Watson’s brother’s relationship with the actress

During a report with Vogue in his first steps in modeling, Alex told how Emma supports him in his career.

“She’s been great, we get along really well but it’s nice to have her there to give me advice. Her main advice is always to relax and not be scared. Easier said than done though. She is so efficient!” , he commented.

