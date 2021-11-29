The tragedy of the Uruguayan rugby players in the Andes mountain range will have a movie on Netflix

The Spanish director JA Bayona, known from movies like The orphanage and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will be in charge of a new movie of Netfix.

It will be about The Snow Society, an adaptation of the book of the same name, written by Pablo Vierci, which deals with the tragedy of Los Andes. The event that occurred in 1972 after Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, leased by a rugby team, crashed on the mountain during a trip to Chile.

“I am happy to face the challenge that lies ahead: to tell one of the most remembered events of the 20th century, with all the complexity involved in a story that gives as much relevance to the survivors as to those who never returned from the mountain,” he explained Bayonne. “In addition, I face it in Spanish, to which I return excited after 14 years without filming in my language, and with a team of young Uruguayan and Argentine actors with whom I am enthusiastic,” he added.

Written by Bayona himself, together with a team of writers also made up of Bernat Vilaplana, Jaime Marques and Nicolás Casariego, the film will feature a cast that includes Enzo Vogrincic Roldán, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella and Tomas Wolf, among others.

According to the streaming platform, the filming will take place in Sierra Nevada (Andalusia), Montevideo (Uruguay) and in different locations in the Andes (both in Chile and Argentina) including El Valle de las Lágrimas, the actual location where the story happened.

A couple of productions based on the tragedy have previously been made. The best known is “They Live”, an American film directed by Frank Marshall, director of Arachnophobia and producer of multiple Steven Spielberg films.