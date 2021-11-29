The Tender reaction of Soobin, leader of TXT, when remembering that he is in the same company as Ariana Grande

Soobin has been very activated in VLIVE Lately, which means that MOA (TXT’s fandom name) has seen their idol in the company of other members of the South Korean band. Everything he said in his broadcasts attracted attention, but his reaction when remembering that Ariana Grande is in the same company that he just went around the world for being so tender!

Soobin first made a stellar appearance on Beomgyu’s VLIVE where he revealed what it’s like to play ‘League of Legends’ with BTS’s Jin. Hours later, the idol appeared in another broadcast with Hueningkai where they talked about almost everything, from ‘Squid Game’, their favorite songs and even remembered that HYBE – company that manages the band – merged with Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings — representing Ariana Grande.

Related news

Soobin didn’t know that Ariana Grande is in HYBE?

During their conversation, Soobin revealed the songs he listens to a lot, as well as his artist of the moment who is Justin Bieber. In fact, he keeps listening to the Canadian singer’s songs like “Off my face”, “Love Yourself” and “Stuck With You”. This last song is a collaboration with Ariana Grande.

After listing your favorite songs, Soobin he asked Hueningkai, yes Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande they really were part of HYBE now, referring to the merger of the company with Ithaca Holdings, to which Hueningkai replied with a yes. Soobin seemed surprised by the idea and showed that he couldn’t wait for the restrictions to be relaxed so that artists could visit them.

Related news

“We have become a kind of family. It is so fascinating. I thought they were bringing everything, and are they even going to bring Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande? Is this correct? ”Said Soobin.

This is how Soobin’s attitude will be when he meets Ariana Grande at the HYBE offices

If that wasn’t cute enough, Soobin then added that if these artists travel to Korea and go to HYBE, he will get to meet them. Both the idol and Hueningkai began a role play where they interpreted different scenarios about how the alleged meeting could be: Soobin: “Oh hi Bieber. Hello Ariana“, what Hueningkai He replied “Hello Soobin…” and the singer continued with an “Oh, hello, hello”.







The tenderness did not end there because after showing how they would act when they met Ariana Grande or to Justin Bieber, Soobin added, “I want to meet them at least once.” *** We cross our fingers to make the idol’s dream come true very soon ***

What does TXT think of HYBE’s merger with Ithaca Holdings?

It is not the first time that the members of TXT have talked about the merger. During an interview with Eric Nam, Yeonjun revealed how excited he was with the expansion of HYBE. The musician said they were being pressured, but he didn’t see it badly because “it feels very good and we feel blessed, which also leads us to think that we should work harder. It feels good in many ways. ”

During the same interview, Taehyun shared how much influence Justin Bieber had during his career. They also stated that they were great admirers of Ariana Grande after what TXT did a cover of the song “Thank U, Next”.

Check in this LINK the Soobin’s tender reaction to remembering that Ariana Grande is in the same company. Have you already seen it? Tell us what you think about the Sónica.mx networks.