The surprising images of an unrecognizable Tom Cruise that everyone talks about

Tom cruise It is probably one of the Hollywood stars that has aroused the most passions: His undeniable talent and physical attractiveness have made him one of the most desired actors in the world at 59 years of age.However, his last public appearance could have shaken this conception.

And is that, recently the interpreter of ‘Mission impossible’ became the center of attention after attending a baseball game with his son Connor, whom he adopted during his relationship with Nicole Kidman, at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The reason? His surprising physical change that has not gone unnoticed by anyone and that has managed to monopolize all the prominence: her cheeks and neck visibly swollen They are being the most commented on in networks.





Tom Cruise at Oracle Park in San Francisco | GTRES

The jokes and the teasing have not been long in reaching the universe 2.0, from where some netizens have pointed out that This unexpected new face could be due to the fact that, after finishing the filming of the last mentioned film, I would have fattened, while others have pointed out that some aesthetic retouching would have been done.





Tom Cruise at the San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game | GTRES





Tom Cruise at the San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game | GTRES

A physical aspect that has nothing to do with what we are accustomed to and that has sparked thousands of reactions on Twitter: ” Tom Cruise does not use double in the scenes of eating pancakes ”, ” No, THAT is not Tom Cruise. I’m going to get the salts, I’m hyperventilating from the parraque ”, “What have you done to a beautiful face? Please stop putting garbage on your face!” or “Do you have an allergic reaction?”, are some of the messages.

It sure interests you …

The big change images of Suri Cruise, Tom Cruise’s daughter, showing that she is identical to her mother, Katie Holmes