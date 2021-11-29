The story of Robert Downey JR and his relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker

Robert Downey Jr and Sarah Jessica Parker They became one of the favorite couples since they made their romance known several years ago, but their love story came to an end, as their relationship became a torment for both.

The actors were so in love that shortly after their relationship, the actor bought the old house of Charles Chaplin and decided to move in with Sarah.

How long did this relationship last?

The actors’ romance lasted seven years, and although most thought that the lovers would reach the altar, because the actress discovered the ‘dark’ side of the actor, since he used drugs.

At the beginning of Robert Downey Jr and Sarah Jessica Parker’s relationship, she saw that her ex-boyfriend drank and smoked marijuana, but things got complicated in their courtship when he started using cocaine, this put an end to the relationship in late 1991.

How is the life of the actors after several years of relationship?

Despite the fact that several years have passed since that love story, through social networks, fans remember emotional photos of celebrities together, who appeared holding hands and looked very in love.

Currently the actress is married to Matthew Broderick, the happy couple have formed a beautiful family with their three children. While Downey has three children as well.

