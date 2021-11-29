The story of Karmen Karma: went from misery to riches with OnlyFans

Karmen Karma (30) is married to Alex, who worked in the Navy and when they had their baby, Vienna, they began to have financial problems, they even found it difficult to find food, so they had to resort to a government plan that de anyway it was insufficient.

Karmen had worked in pornographic films between the ages of 21 and 25 and lived with his partner in California. “We counted every penny, I had enough to eat, but obviously with a newborn baby and breastfeeding I needed other more nutritious and expensive foods.”

With those problems, he thought about going back to the porn industry, but he couldn’t make up his mind. “I no longer liked being on the sets, away from my baby. Of course I have nothing against working in adult films, but in my case I felt that it was a past stage. I got depressed every time I had to film one scene, “he explained. Regardless, the Covid pandemic buried the idea.

There, Karmen thought of OnlyFans. He could do what he knew, but from home and with direct income. “I started working online and was soon making more money than I ever had in the sex industry. As much as it is about posting sexy content, a lot is about interacting with my followers – that’s where I get most of it. my money”.

Karma details that “I can earn $ 300 per sexting session with one man, which can easily turn into $ 160,000 per month,” he details.

The streamer is making about $ 2,000,000 a year by posting photos and chatting with people online. Finding the money-making plant on the adult platform didn’t stop Karmen and Alex from enlarging the family: five months ago they were parents to a girl again.

“I have already paid the university funds of my two daughters, they both have savings accounts in which I put everything,” she says proudly while taking a deep breath, knowing that her pigeons should not worry about money, but perhaps they question their mother’s work.