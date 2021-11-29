The smoke that the journey leaves behind

From the trip to that Soviet Leningrad in 1981, shaded by the bushy eyebrows of Leonid Brezhnev, I still remember the smell of herring that permeated the entire city, transported by the Neva River. After such a long time an image is superimposed on all the others in the smoke of my memory. It was not Dostoevsky’s house or Yusupov’s palace where Rasputin was assassinated, or the Admiralty spire, or drawbridges, or other grand monuments, but the anxiety with which a long crowd of people waited their turn at a stall. of Pepsi-Cola that had just been opened precisely next to the door of the Winter Palace through which the Bolsheviks entered, on October 26, 1917, to stop the provisional government. The same thing happened in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, after the Cultural Revolution. In the middle of the great esplanade, in front of the funerary monument that contains the mummy of Mao, a hundred people waited very taciturnly to pay homage to the Great Conductor; instead, in a corner of the immense plaza there was a queue of a thousand people or more in front of a store, the first one, of Kentucky chickens. That queue had become a clandestine market where jeans, Beatles records and pornographic postcards, tiger feet, and rhinoceros horn aphrodisiac powders were sold.

From that trip to New Orleans I remember arriving at Bourbon Street via St Peter, in the French Quarter, one stumbled upon a hot corner with the Preservation Hall, the primitive jazz grotto.

They had all passed through there. The place was preserved intact and was still active. In the middle of the afternoon, the audience waited for the session to begin, sitting on wooden boxes, in the old-fashioned way. Nearby was the Old Absinthe with all the walls plastered with signed dollars and there was also a crocodile with glasses. There Mark Twain used to drink slowly, leaning on the bar, until his leads melted. Where could you take that famous streetcar called Desire? It no longer exists, ”they told me. Now you can go to Calle del Deseo located in an extreme neighborhood of the city by bus. One of those trams is kept stranded in a little garden like a relic behind the French market. All of New Orleans smelled of the sweat of Marlon Brando’s shirt, the way Tennessee Williams literature smells of those fleshy flowers that rot after funerals.

When I first arrived in Rio de Janeiro, I realized the secret that this wonderful city kept. Its light formed a transparent jail within which fugitives from justice around the world felt safe. To be free, it was enough to undress and go to Copacabana beach. The splendor of that solar bonfire led all kinds of criminals to anonymity. Also the air with the exact degree of honey dissolved the poor and the rich in the same substance, the disinherited who came from the Rocinha favela and the billionaires who left the suites of luxury hotels. On the sand of the beach only the bodies of the naked young people who played volleyball reigned.

Writer Karen Blixen’s farm in Out of Africa is located 15 miles from Nairobi. The farm is beautiful and his house is elegant and austere, but it is dead. Only moviegoers pilgrims hope to find Robert Redford and Meryl Streep back from safari. From Nairobi I remember the trunk of an oak that rose in the middle of the terrace of the Stanley Club where travelers left nailed cards with signs and notices of their passage. “Olga, I’ll see you in Vienna, Frank.” “Liza, I’ll wait for you in Marrakech.” “John, I looked for you in Cairo and they told me you were in Nairobi, Elsa.” But no magnetism was as strong as that emitted by the museum-conserved skull of the first monkey to stand up with a stick in hand. The skull looks like it is smiling. What is the reason for that mysterious smile is an enigma of history.

After having a persimmon soda in the Jericho oasis, I went into the Dead Sea to bathe under a mineral sun that, according to the Bible, was stopped in battle by Joshua's trumpets until victory was achieved. I went into the water until I lost my footing and then I stretched out on the oily surface on my back, unable to sink no matter how much effort I made. I knew that under my body was Sodom submerged by a punishment from Yahweh and I tried to hear the cries of pain and also the murmur of the festivities of its charred inhabitants, but only the tremulous bleating of the goats of some Bedouin could be heard, they feed on sacred manuscripts. This place had produced an enormous number of prophets. I too thought I saw God floating in that bitumen vapor.

