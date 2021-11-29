The simulation that explains what happens when stars meet a black hole

Even though we have the black holes very present in our popular imaginary, there are many things that we do not know about these cosmic objects that populate space. Now, in order to better understand how they shape our universe, a team of astronomers has carried out a simulation to find out what happens when they meet different types of stars.

As the researchers explain, this new study published in The Astrophysical Journal, it is the first to combine Einstein’s theory of general relativity with realistic star models. The objective of the researchers is to create a model that explains in a real way what happens when a tidal disruption event occurs, or what is the same, what happens when a star gets too close to the event horizon of a black hole.

Due to the incredible force of attraction of a black hole, are produced a series of tides capable of deforming the structure of the stars to destroy them and turn them into jets of gas and matter, that later are irretrievably absorbed through the hole. But there are stars that are able to survive this dramatic encounter, and researchers are interested in knowing how.

For this, the researchers they designed several virtual black holes (with a mass between 100,000 and 50,000,000 times greater than the sun) and simulated what the I find between these holes and stars of different mass.

Contrary to what it might seem, the simulations showed that the survival of the stars front to the tidal forces of the black hole did not increase when the stars had a greater mass , but when they had a major density .

The results of this research will allow them astronomers better understand how the events tidal disruption and how frequent they are in our universe .