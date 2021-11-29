The Rock gives a fan one of their cars

The actor Dwayne Johnson gifted a fan, Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez, his own Ford pickup personalized as a thank you for all you do for others.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not only reputed to be one of the hardest-working people in Hollywood, but also one of the friendliest and most generous. And while he explains why he thinks he should be the next James Bond and ignores> Vin Diesel in his request to return to Fast & Furious, he has just helped himself maintain that title by returning one of his fans, who he believed to be he deserved a little more “joy”.

In a recent Instagram video that has gone viral, Johnson visits an unsuspecting Oscar Rodríguez, a personal trainer and Navy veteran, at a screening of his new Netflix movie Red Alert. Explain that you wanted to do something special for him, as a reward and thanks for everything he does for the community, which includes taking care of her 75-year-old mother, being a leader in her church, and providing support and meals to women affected by domestic violence.

Johnson’s first thought was to give Rodríguez his own Porsche Taycan – he’s a car freak and here we see his 10 most impressive – one of the vehicles he drives in the movie, but the carmaker said no at his request , so he came up with a pretty good emergency plan, and He gave Rodriguez the keys to his own custom Ford Raptor pickup.

“I was speechless,” says Rodríguez. “I didn’t know this was going to happen. This is a blessing … I feel so encouraged right now, so encouraged … I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen you in this truck.”. “You do a lot of good to people, bro,” says Johnson. “The gym, the church, your mother, the women. Women who need that support, who are going through it.” Once Rodriguez has left in the Raptor, Johnson says that it has been an “honor” to bring some joy to a man who does so much for other people. And once your act of kindness is complete, the only thing left for you to do is figure out how you are going to get home without your car.

