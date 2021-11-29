The Rock and the story that explains why many people think they don’t have a six pack

“That’s screwed up,” the actor responded immediately, obviously a bit offended by the question. However, he noted: “There is nothing wrong with them, no. Here’s the thing: I think the question is asked because in Instagram are these models fitness who have these stomachs with six, eight 12, or 14 sit-ups“.

“I have like a pack of five and a half, sometimes of four and a half ”he pointed out, explaining the reason a bit. “But, the problem was – what people don’t know – that i tore in a confrontation of wrestling, i tore the quad of the pelvis, did bang in a wrestling match, and what it did was it caused a chain reaction and broke the wall of my abdomen, so I had to have one triple hernia emergency surgery, of three tears “.

Of course, the man took the time to poke fun at those looking for that question: “These fools googling ‘What’s wrong with the abs from The Rock?‘Well it’s called a 45 minute wrestling match and the top of my quad came out of my pelvis, and my adductor came out of my pelvis. And the pain that I went through, I have to fix that shit. I’m going to Google ‘What has he overcome The Rock?‘”.

Undoubtedly, an honest response from the actor, who, despite these problems has managed to keep in shape and although he does not have a classic six pack, undoubtedly this has helped him to have a more interesting and unique figure. Although he may not look like others, his abdomen undoubtedly remains firm and resilient, just like the rest of his body. The interesting thing is the curiosity of the fans for this particular factor. In the video he is also asked other questions about his figure and his career, which he answers in all honesty.

* This article was originally published in the Mexican edition of GQ.

You may also like:

4 chest exercises the Rock does that you could do

The Rock’s training for Black Adam is fit for a supervillain

The Spotify playlist for training by The Rock is perfect for not losing motivation in the face of the most demanding routines