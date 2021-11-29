The revenge of the Los Angeles Lakers against the player who wanted to hit LeBron James

After the fight between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James, the Detroit Pistons visited Los Angeles Lakes and there was revenge against the pivot.

The weekend of action at the NBA It ended with one of the most morbid and noisy games of recent times: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons. After the fight they starred in LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart, there was revenge against the player attacked by ‘The king’.

While LeBron was clear in admitting if the blow that caused Stewart 8 stitches was intentional or not, Isaiah did not hesitate to answer James and the Lakers vs. Lakers preview. Pistons on Sunday, November 28, were on fire. What was going to happen between the two players?

Only the first attack on Isaiah Stewart’s painting was seen and the sporting revenge of Los angeles lakers. Talen Horton-Tucker, one of the players most praised by LeBron James, did not hesitate to give the Pistons center a strong foul. Phew! Luckily he did not react as he did against ‘The king’.

When Stewart went to the free throw line, the second dose of revenge against Isaiah was repeated. This time it was not Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook who came out in defense of LeBron, it was the Lakers fans who gave him a ‘warm’ welcome to the player who wanted to hit James at all costs.

Video: Lakers’ revenge against Stewart for the fight with LeBron

They barely announced Isaiah Stewart fans at Staples Center boo the player Detroit Pistons and when he went to take his first free throws the “buu” did not leave him alone. The sweet revenge of the Los Angeles Lakers against the player who wanted to hit LeBron James would end with a good victory by 110 to 106 points with 33 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds by ‘The king’.