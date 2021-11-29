the reason for their encounters last summer is discovered

The Weeknd, one of the most successful artists on the international scene, has embarked on a fictional project. The hit performer as chanted as Blinding Lights or Save My Tears has thrown himself fully into the world of interpretation. As published The Hollywood Reporter, the musician is the protagonist and creator of The Idol, the new series that will hit our screens on HBO. Hence, the various meetings that Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd had in the past, which became the center of all eyes after having several appointments in Los Angeles. It was said then that the meetings between the American actress, 46, and the Canadian singer, 31, was due to the fact that the star wants to make a dent in the world of interpretation and it has been.

Jolie could have been her best teacher, as she knows the industry thoroughly not only as a performer, but also as a screenwriter, producer, and director. The Weeknd had already made his first steps in the world of acting – he wrote a chapter of the animated series Family Guy, and appeared in the Adam Sandler film Rough diamonds-, but nothing of this magnitude. Similarly, the artist of I Feel It Coming seems to follow in Angelina’s footsteps showing her support in various humanitarian causes, and has recently been named UN Goodwill Ambassador. Jolie has been recognized for years for her collaboration with the UN, for whom she works as UNHCR’s ambassador for the refugee program.

As announced, The Weeknd’s new challenge for the small screen will feature six chapters, the recordings of which would have already begun. At the moment only part of the cast is known The Idol, which is made up of stars like Lily-Rose Depp, Anne Heche, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and his own The Weeknd, among others. But as the premiere progresses, more surprises and new details will be known about this new series, which will tell the story of a female pop star who falls in love with the owner of an exclusive club in Los Angeles, who in turn is a leader. of a sect.

Amy Seimetz to direct episodes created by the Grammy winner alongside Sam levinson and the producer Reza Fahim. For Levinson This won’t be the first time I’ve worked with a music star. In his series Euphoria had to Drake as executive producer.







