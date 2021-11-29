One of the most recognized and important actors in the world is definitely Will Smith, this rapper, producer and actor has been known to win the hearts of everyone since his performance in The Prince of Rap.

November 28, 2021 23:00

For several decades, Will Smith He has become known as one of the most respected actors in the industry, his impeccable work has led him to the top of fame for decades. Likewise, his outgoing and laid-back personality has made him one of the most prominent in film and television.

The Prince of Rap: The famous scene improvised by Will Smith in the pilot episode

Before starting your acting career, Will Smith He started in music, and since he appeared in the classic and always remembered 90s comedy, The Prince of rap, his name rose to fame thanks to the multiple accolades he received from critics.

In the late 1980s, Smith began releasing rap songs under the name Fresh Prince. Later, he surprisingly began to act in the well-known television show and since then, his luck really changed. This series began to debut on television in 1990 and told the story of a young teenager, named Will Smith who is sent to move in with his wealthy aunt and uncle in Bel-Air, California.

Of course, Will’s personality began to clash with those of his wealthy relatives, and there are many changes and conflicts before the young man can fully adjust to his new life. However, what is interesting is that the character of Will Smith was loosely based on the actor, many of the behaviors of this young man were taken from the experience that Smith lived in his adolescence.

Although The Prince of rap it became a success, it wasn’t overnight. In 1990 a pilot episode aired, this episode was intended to gauge public interest in the series, as well as introduce viewers to the characters and their respective stories.

This pilot episode focused entirely on the young Will Smith, who leaves his hometown in West Philadelphia to live with Uncle Phil, Aunt Viv and their three cousins ​​in their Bel-Air mansion. Throughout the delivery, the relatives are noticing their flaws in terms of manners, ways of dressing and use of jargon.

At one point, at the end of the episode, Uncle Phil chides Will for putting on a “show.” However, right after Uncle Phil criticizes Will he says, “Before you criticize someone, find out what it is about,” the older man leaves the room. Will Smith He sits down at the piano and begins to play a classic Beethoven tune, causing Uncle Phil to look at his nephew. In his memory, Will detailed this moment: “The producers had originally planned for me to sit with my back to the piano so that they could push the camera in my face as I reflected on the depth of Uncle Phil’s final words”… “But when I sat down, I faced the piano and started playing the mommy-mommy favorite, Beethoven’s ‘For Elisa’ ”.