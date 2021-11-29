The photographs of Megan Fox that garner thousands of compliments on Instagram

Megan Denise Fox is an American actress and model, known simply as Megan Fox, achieved her greatest artistic recognition when playing Mikaela Banes in “Transformers” in 2007, a role that earned her several nominations for the Teen Choice Awards and that she would repeat with “Transformers: the revenge of the fallen ”.

A few hours ago Megan fox has posted some snapshots on his Instagram account. In them we can see her wearing a blue high-waisted jean, a top that shows the upper part of her beautiful figure and as if carelessly, she reveals the lower part of her right breast.

Megan fox she met last year with musician Machine Gun Kelly, an American rapper, singer and actor. From that first day they never parted. The pair met for the first time on the set of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” and the crush was instantaneous.

The truth is that the singer already felt things for Megan fox still not seeing her personally. Last July, the actor revealed that in his teens he had a Transformers poster with the face in the foreground of who would be his partner.

Kelly recently revealed: “You see that fate works that way and with us it was like circular,” said the artist, who first showed himself with the actress in May last year.

Image: Instagram Megan Fox

At the 2020 American Music Awards, the musician presented material from his latest album in a punk key, “Tickets to My Downfall”, and both posed for the cameras. The same thing happened this year at the Billboard Awards: they did not hesitate to show affection – something very frequent in their respective accounts of Instagram– as the delivery progressed and when the interpreter won two awards, there he was Megan fox to applaud him.