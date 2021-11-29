The peso was up to one! Win against the dollar after ‘panic’ by omicron – El Financiero

The weight appreciates this Monday against the dollar after a correction of the losses it suffered last week due to the uncertainty of the omicron variant and monetary policies that could be implemented by different central banks during the month of December.

According to data from Bloomberg, the Mexican currency appreciates 0.76 percent, to trade at 21.75 units per dollar, this in the interbank environment.

The exchange rate touched a minimum of 21.68 and a maximum of 21.99 pesos per dollar during the day.

At the bank window, the dollar is sold at 22.27 units, according to Citibanamex data.

The Bloomberg dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 10 currencies, shows an increase of 0.20 percent to settle at 1,188 points.

“It is important to mention that the recovery in the markets of commodities and capitals is incomplete, which usually occurs after the market registers an overreaction to some news (like last Friday), but uncertainty persists about its impact on the real economy, ”said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base.

“The currency markets reversed some of the movements on Friday, calming down a bit after the impact of the announcement of the appearance of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, which could hinder the global economic recovery. For its part, the peso is appreciating this morning, after having marked a losing streak for 7 days against the dollar, the longest since March last year when the pandemic broke out, ”said Janneth Quiroz, Monex’s deputy director of analysis.

This morning the currencies that registered the greatest recovery against the dollar are the Israeli shekel with 1.08 percent appreciation, followed by the Russian ruble with 0.95 percent and the South African rand with 0.76 percent.