The Patriots are back

New England is on its way to fight in the Eastern Division of the American Conference and, why not think about it, go far in the playoffs

We know that there are many people who hate them, many people who love them, and that many fans went to Tampa Bay to follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps, but New England Patriots are back.

Today I had to broadcast the game Pats vs Titans; I clarified some doubts I had and saw that New england he way to fight the East Division and, why not think about it, go far in the playoffs. Needed Bill belichick a quarterback, has it with Mac Jones. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is taking it, developing it; against the Titans, Jones He missed certain passes, but I think they are going to evolve it, they are going to release more game and at precise moments they are going to do it, but the defense is impressive.

The New England Patriots are the new leaders of the American Conference after their victory over the Tennessee Titans. Getty Images

This defense of the PatsIn the last six games the opponent has averaged 11 points per game at all; They have already taken the ball away from the rival 15 times in those six games.

We can say that Luke Skywalker got mad, he went to Tampa and won his Super Bowl and Masters Yoda was left alone and had to use Cam Newton, but when he got to Mac Jones from the University of Alabama, everything got better.

Nick Saban and Bill belichick worked in the 90s, in the Cleveland Browns, and now the Pats they already have a quarterback. He has a team, he had money, it’s like a board game, they gave him tokens, they gave him a salary cap, he brought important hires.

Today, I would say that the best player the Pats it’s cornerback JC Jackson who has already had four interceptions in the last four weeks; by the way, next Monday, in the “Monday Night Football“, we are going to have Bill belichick and the Pats, visiting the Buffalo Bills to see who is the best in the AL East and, why not think, who is the best in the American Conference.

If you are a fan of Pats your team is back.