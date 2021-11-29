The Parkinson’s symptom that nobody pays attention to

Excessive salivation or hypersalivation is a symptom of Parkinson’s that, in addition to being associated with serious complications such as pneumonia, due to the entry of saliva into the airway, and various physical alterations such as flaking of the lips, dermatitis on the chin, facial muscle fatigue due to effort when swallowing constantly or taste alteration, carries a strong emotional impact for those affected. However, it is not always given the importance it deserves. (Photo: Getty)

Most of us know that the disease of Parkinson’s (EP) begins with a telltale tremor in the hands, but few of us could mention other very subtle and non-motor symptoms that also help to detect it.

For example, experts assure that one of the lesser known symptoms of Parkinson’s can be noticed in the mouth, and that only with this could a diagnosis of PD be made since, although it goes unnoticed by many professionals and patients, it occurs in 80 percent of the cases.

We are talking about hypersalivation or hypersalivation, a symptom of Parkinson’s that manifests itself when there is a inability to retain saliva within the mouth. It is also known as ptyalism or ‘drooling’. But, contrary to what it seems, hypersalivation is not due to a high production of saliva, but to an alteration in its processing due to a neurological disease such as Parkinson’s or some anatomical abnormality of the oral cavity.

There can be two types of hypersalivation: posterior and anterior. Posterior hypersalivation is the flow of saliva from the tongue to the pharynx. Anterior hypersalivation causes saliva incontinence and spillage from the corners of the mouth or lower lip (drooling).

In adults, the most common cause of hypersalivation will be Parkinson’s disease, which, as we said, will suffer from it in up to 80 percent of cases. Therefore identify this disorder that generates inability to swallow, effectively remove saliva from the mouth and even It can be a stumbling block to keep your mouth shut, it would serve as a warning.

“The hypersalivation in Parkinson’s disease is believed to be caused by poor or infrequent swallowing, instead of a hypersecretion “, as proven by the scientific literature on the subject, as pointed out by the journal BestLife.

Another work published in the magazine Toxins report that “Sialorrhea has been little recognized in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Despite this, it is one of the most common and debilitating complaints among those affected”. Patients believe this is partly due to the social stigma associated with drooling, which can cause skin irritation and respiratory infections.

Continue reading the story

In fact, physical consequences of hypersalivation they are not mucus of turkey. It is common for the skin around the mouth to macerate, which consists of the softening and breakdown of the skin, as a result of prolonged exposure to moisture. In turn, this can lead to infections, bad odor, impaired speech, and can even interfere with eating, lead to dehydration, and so on.

“Some patients get to wake up several times at night because they notice the wet pillow, and it is also frequent that they suffer pain in the corners of the lips because they are constantly wet, producing sores and inflamed areas around the mouth”, they affirm from the Spanish Parkinson’s Federation (FEP).

What’s more, people with hypersalivation are also at higher risk of aspiration of saliva and food into the lung, which will produce a very serious picture of aspiration pneumonia.

Apart from the physical symptoms, the excessive salivation associated with Parkinson’s can cause other limitations since it interferes with speech, which is an additional problem for many people as they cannot communicate normally. All these factors are a risk for the appearance of psychological problems such as anxiety or depression.

According to the Parkinson’s Alliance, excessive salivation often occurs alongside other non-motor symptoms of PD such as excessive sweating, low blood pressure, and constipation. If you notice that these symptoms occur at the same time as the hypersalivation, do not hesitate to contact your doctor for an evaluation of PD.

For all this, from the FEP, they see it necessary to give visibility to this symptom, that “suffer from people with Parkinson’s and that is quite unknown, as well as training professionals on the possibilities of treatment.

Therapy may include behavior and speech modification. Also, the Postural control and of the head can improve the condition of hypersalivation. It is what is known as logotherapy. Also, techniques such as lip closure and tongue control and swallowing may be a good option. That is why people who have hypersalivation are usually advised to perform specific exercises to train the muscles of the tongue under the supervision of a speech therapist.

The dentures, the Pharmacotherapy and botulinum toxin injection are other solutions to try to stop excess saliva in Parkinson’s disease. Botox slows or slows saliva production for long periods of time (3 to 6 months) until the glands regain their function and must be reinjected. It works for many people, but as Dr. Javier López del Val, a neurologist at HLA Montpellier, points out, “Its application requires experience and dedication” as it carries the risk of side effects, including dry mouth and making it difficult to ingest food. “But if it is applied correctly the results are spectacular”, Add.

Regarding drugs, glycopyrrolate is the most used because it is very well tolerated and can be given to children. But it can cause urinary retention, dry mouth, and irritability with behavior changes.

It is important to clarify that problems swallowing or eliminating saliva from the mouth can also be caused by other underlying conditions apart from Parkinson’s, such as autism, Down syndrome or stroke; as well as by sequelae of cerebral infarcts or a serious cerebral trauma. Depending on the cause of the pathology, treatment may include different therapies and medications. Ultimately, surgery can be considered as a possibility.

Regarding prevention, it is very difficult to avoid the appearance of hypersalivation when it is due to neurological diseases or the taking of certain drugs. But Merz Therapeutics and the Spanish Parkinson Federation offer some recommendations to minimize salivation:

Regular brushing of the teeth.

Use dental rinse several times a day.

Drink water frequently, and in small sips.

Have a healthy diet, in which you try not to eat acidic foods such as sugar or coffee, nor those that are rich in starch, such as pasta, potatoes or pastries.

Chew gum or suck candy, yes, always without sugar, because they will facilitate swallowing excess saliva.

Rest for the hours necessary to promote the reduction of salivary flow.

More stories that may interest you:

My hands are shaking: what can it be other than Parkinson’s

What are the limitations associated with Parkinson’s?

Tears can hold clues to whether someone has Parkinson’s