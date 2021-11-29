The pandemic has affected the physical and mental health of the elderly

The changes in lifestyles caused by the Covid-19 pandemic can have negative effects on the physical and mental health of older people, especially those with chronic diseases, disabilities and / or geriatric syndromes, as the study reveals “Effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the physical and psychoaffective health of older adults in a physical exercise program”, prepared by the Siel Bleu Foundation and the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU).

And it is that the Covid-19 pandemic and the strategies to stop the transmission of the virus carried out in Spain, caused a radical change in lifestyles, reducing levels of physical activity and social interaction. In addition, the greater vulnerability of the elderly to this disease caused that they will be carried out more restrictive preventive measures in this population group: family visits were limited and many community organizations were closed, suspending their activities.

In this context, the Siel Bleu Foundation warns that the reduced levels of physical activity accelerates physical decline and it can increase the risk of developing comorbidities. In addition, among older people the reduced muscle function it is a risk factor for mortality independent of other causes. In addition, restrictions on social interactions and fear of the pandemic may cause increased levels of anxiety, depression, and a feeling of loneliness.

The study has followed several older people who were participating in a program of multi-component physical exercise from October 2018 to October 2020 and has allowed to show the consequences of the pandemic and of the interruption of the activities in their physical and psycho-affective health.

In January 2020, when the last measurement was made before confinement, the participants had been continuously performing the multicomponent physical exercise program for 4 months. The most parameters severely worsened after 7 months of program interruption (March 2020 to October 2020) caused by the pandemic.

Graph 1 – SPPB: The scientific study shows that during the period of inactivity caused by the pandemic, balance, gait speed and strength were reduced



Ggraph 2 – Goldberg scale: The period of inactivity caused by the pandemic significantly affected anxiety and depression

Beyond the indicators of physical capacity (SPPB) and psycho-affective, the study showed, among others, the worsening perceived quality of life (EQ) and feeling of loneliness (UCLA). It also revealed that a multicomponent physical exercise program produces clear benefits in physical and psycho-affective health of the elderly, and that the interruption of these programs can have a negative impact on the physical and psycho-affective health of this population group.

The results of this study highlight the need to maintain physical exercise programs or to facilitate physical activity to reduce sedentary behavior in older people, particularly in situations like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interested persons can access the study here “Effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the physical and psychoaffective health of older adults in a physical exercise program”.