The Omicron variant is a reminder that the coronavirus is still under control, says the professor of medicine

“But we are quite likely to see cases,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

“We must redouble our efforts to use the tools that we have, which are vaccines and boosters, and make sure we send them to the rest of the world as well,” Collins told CNN on Sunday.

“It also means we have to pay attention to mitigation strategies that people are really tired of, like wearing masks when you’re indoors with other people who might not be vaccinated, and maintaining that social distance,” he said.

“I know America, I’m really sick of hearing these things. But the virus has not tired of us. And he is changing the shape of himself.

Why Omicron Looks Different From Other Variants

As the coronavirus continues to spread, new mutations and new variants are expected.

“We have seen a lot of variables emerge in the last five or six months, and most of them have not come much. This looks different, ”said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University.

The Omicron variant contains an unusually large number of mutations, with more than 30 Solo spike protein mutations, South African genomicists said last week.

Spike proteins The structures the virus uses to reach the cells it attacks.

Anthony Fauci told NBC on Sunday that “10 or more” of the mutations are in the receptor-binding domain, which “binds to cells in the nasopharynx and lungs.”

“In other words, the characteristics of the mutations strongly suggest that they will have an advantage in transmissibility,” said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

When experts looked at other variables, Jha said, it generally takes several months for these strains to become dominant; in other words, the most common strain of virus circulating in an area.

“It became dominant very quickly in South Africa in the areas where it was found, in a matter of days or weeks, rather than months,” Jha said.

“Now, the number of cases in South Africa is very low, so it could be due to other reasons as well, not just because it is more transmissible. But the speed at which this disease started is really unlike anything we’ve seen before. . «

Collins said it is not yet clear whether the Omicron variant is more contagious than the Delta variant.

“It’s definitely showing signs that it can spread quickly,” he said. “What we don’t know is whether it can compete with Delta.”

It’s also too early, Collins said, to know if the Omicron variant is causing more serious illness.

Infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist Dr. Celine Gunder told CNN reporter Jim Acosta that the “key takeaway” is “there is still a lot we don’t know about Omicron.”

“We are still learning and I think that, as we said at the beginning of the pandemic, epidemics are not about panic,” he said. It’s about policies, protocols, and practices. In this case, that means doing the work of characterizing the virus. ‘

Don’t Be Surprised By Renewed Covid-19 Restrictions, Experts Say

A growing number of countries have reported confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, including in Canada, where health officials confirmed two cases in Ottawa, Ontario on Sunday.

Both people have recently traveled from Nigeria and are in isolation, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, and the Medical Director of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore. It said in a joint statement.

If the Omicron variant does not yet exist in the United States, it will surely be “soon,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

«He is going to go around the world. It looks like it is, ”Schaffner said Saturday, which could prompt a return to tougher Covid-19 mitigation efforts.

“I think we may already be at a point that includes more masks, more social distancing, and more vaccination restrictions and commitments in the future,” Schaffner said.

Word of the variable spread as Americans packed airports to near-pre-pandemic levels by Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season: The Transportation Security Administration said it screened some 2.3 million Americans. people at airports across the country on Wednesday, making it the busiest day. at the checkpoints since March 2020.

More reasons to get vaccinated or booster

About 59% of Americans were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and about 19% of those fully vaccinated received a booster dose, according to CDC data.

As vaccine manufacturers test their vaccines against the new Omicron variant, health experts said it is important that anyone eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine or booster do so now.

“The most important thing people can do to protect themselves right now is if they are not vaccinated, they should get vaccinated,” Gunder said. “If this turns out to be a form of immune evasion, it may also be beneficial to receive an additional dose or a booster dose of the vaccine.”

Fauci offered similar advice: “If ever there was a reason to push vaccinated people, and for those who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated, it is now,” he told NBC.

“If you’ve had six months or more after your second dose of mRNA (vaccine), either Pfizer or Moderna, get a booster. If you are two months or more after taking a dose of J&J, get the booster. Don’t try to play mind games like saying, “Maybe I should wait a little longer.” Get the booster now.

Fauci said he believes current vaccines, especially booster doses, will help at least to some extent against the Omicron variant.

“When you get the boost, your antibody level rises dramatically, much higher than it was at its peak after the second dose,” Fauci told NBC.

“And that’s why we think that even with variants like Omicron, if you stimulate it, you will get an antibody level high enough to be able to have at least a certain degree and maybe a lot of protection against it.”

Moderna said it is testing the ability of a Covid-19 vaccine to neutralize Omicron, and data is expected in the coming weeks.

The company said it is also testing a larger booster dose and a specific booster of Omicron in case the current vaccine and booster don’t work enough against Omicron.

BioNTech, the German company that partnered with Pfizer to make a Covid-19 vaccine, is also investigating Omicron’s impact on its vaccine, with data expected in the coming weeks.

Johnson & Johnson said it is also testing the effectiveness of its Omicron vaccine.

Moderna said the Omicron variant could be a challenge.

“The combination of mutations presents a significant potential risk to accelerate the erosion of natural and vaccine-induced immunity,” the company said Friday.

But Jha said he didn’t think the new alternative meant “vaccines would be useless.”

“I think that’s highly unlikely,” he said. “The question is, is there a small hit to the effectiveness of the vaccine, or is there a big one?”

‘The virus is still under control … Fasten your seat belts’

With or without the Omicron strain, the United States still struggles with the delta variant.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 in 16 states increased more than 50% last week compared to the previous week, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“I think we just have to make sure the virus is still under control,” Schaffner said, “I don’t care how tired you are of Covid.”

“We are going to have to take this very, very seriously on an ongoing basis … Fasten your seat belts.”