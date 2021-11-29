The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 confirms premiere window: it will be free

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Cyberpunk 2077 it will have a version for next-gen consoles that many of us expected to play this year. Unfortunately, different situations caused it to be delayed, but at least it already has a release date.

Recently, CD Projekt had the presentation of its financial report. In it they revealed that the version of Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S will debut sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

This means that Cyberpunk 2077 for next-gen consoles, it will debut between January 1 and March 31, 2022. So we’re only a few months away to play this RPG on the latest hardware in the console world.

We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 It will be a free update for those who already have a copy of the game for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. This means that you will not have to buy the game again or acquire a paid patch to be able to enjoy all the improvements.

It is worth mentioning that CD Projekt RED also announced that they are already developing an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, but did not advance further details about it. He also confirmed that the RPG will receive a major expansion, but did not say what it will include.

AND The witcher next-gen?

Now what happened to the next-gen version of The Witcher: Wild Hunt? As you know, it is a fact that the adventures of Geralt of Rivia will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S with several improvements. This update was also delayed.

Luckily, CD Projekt RED has already confirmed that The Witcher: Wild Hunt for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S will arrive sometime in the second quarter of 2022. So next year we will have 2 new generation versions of CD Projekt RED games.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can learn more about CD Projekt RED’s RPG by clicking here.

