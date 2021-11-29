A few months ago, 2K Games confirmed that Bioshock 4 was being developed by Cloud Chamber, a studio that was founded by 2K Games itself specifically to continue the development of the series. As many of you know, throughout these months they have gone filtering new details of this fourth installment of Bioshock, although today a new leak has revealed the possible name and release date of Bioshock 4, among many other things.

While the latest leaked details of Bioshock 4 came through the nvidia leak, but now, thanks to the Twitter user Oops leaks, a new leak would have revealed what would be the logo with the name and the supposed release date, among other important details that we will share with you below.

Bioshock 4’s upcoming release window for Xbox Series X | S could have leaked

The name and release date of Bioshock 4 are leaked among other interesting details

Bioshock Isolation would be the name of the fourth installment, although the title could change.

The new Bioshock would be set in an isolated dystopian city, referencing the name of the game.

I would use Unreal Engine 5.

Developed by Irrational Games veterans and others who worked in the development of games such as Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mafia 3 or Deus Ex: MD.

The announcement of Bioshock Isolation would be made in Q1 2022.

Finally, we remind you that the different job offers also revealed to us a few months ago that the next BioShock 4 could be open world, more specifically sandbox type, which opens the door to exploration and a world with more narrative possibilities, thus also confirming its launch for Xbox Series X | S.