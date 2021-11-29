The most desired Xiaomi watch reduced € 30 in El Corte Inglés

Specifically, the price of the Mi Watch is 129.99 euros, but El Corte Inglés has it lowered by nothing more and nothing less than 23%. This means we can buy it for 30 euros less , leaving a final sale price of only 99.99 euros.

Its about Xiaomi Mi Watch , a very complete smartwatch that despite having a very reasonable price taking into account its great value for money, now we can get it with an interesting saving.

The offer offers a wide range of options regarding the delivery time, free shipping on the same day in the cities where this service is available, free delivery in 4-5 business days to any point in the country, through the Click & Collect and Click & Car services, as well as the collection at Supercor or Correos for 1 and 2 euros respectively.

The model on offer can be found in the three box colors in which the manufacturer offers this model, black, navy blue and beige with their respective matching straps.

GPS, waterproof and great battery

This Xiaomi Mi Watch is a model with a high resolution round screen and 1.39 inch which supports the Always on Display function. A very light model, available in three case colors that offers a lot of customization options thanks to its interchangeable straps and the more than 100 available dials to make it the ideal accessory for every moment of the day.

Dispose of Integrated GPS and 117 sports modes, so it is an ideal watch for those who like to do sports on a regular basis and control each of their workouts as much as possible. It is also a watch capable of registering and monitor various aspects of our health such as heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep tracking, vital sign monitoring, stress management, etc.

Of course, this Xiaomi watch allows you to receive all kinds of notifications of our phone directly on the wrist when we have it synchronized with the mobile, text messages, emails, WhatsApp messages or call alerts.

A model that is equipped with a large capacity battery capable of giving it a autonomy of up to 50 hours in GPS mode and a couple of weeks when we use it in normal mode. Nor can we forget that this Xiaomi Mi Watch is one of the waterproof smart watches capable of recording our data when we go swimming in the pool or in open water.