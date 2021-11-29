The Lego of the Titanic is the largest in history and you need it

This is a set that you will not finish in a single day and that requires all your building skills to finish it. And no, don’t try to do it without the instructions, that’s going to be an impossible task.

With this, the Titanic set broke the record and became the greatest Lego set of all time (a title that previously belonged to its model of the Roman Coliseum, which has 54 fewer pieces). Already assembled, the “miniature” Titanic measures 54 inches long (1.37 meters), and presents all kinds of details that appeared in the original design, which separate this set from the rest of the ones you already have at home and built with your children. or nephews. There is another Lego model that is bigger, the World map which has more than 11 thousand pieces, but this one has different blocks, so it does not enter the count.

This set is divided into three different sections, allowing you to see some interior settings, such as the grand staircase (where Kate winslet conquered Leonardo Dicaprio with its party look) and the boiler room. In addition, outside you can see the deck of the promenade, the pool and many more elements. And the model is functional too, so you can move the propellers to see the piston motors spin inside it, as well as drop and hoist the anchor and adjust the line of tension between the masts.

The set was officially released in early November, and unsurprisingly, it’s not exactly cheap at $ 629.99. The good news is that Lego has sets of different sizes and types and, if you don’t dare to build the Titanic (or the budget does not give you), you can always choose between its different versions.

Maybe we’ll never see the real one Titanic out of the water and they are not going to invite us to the scientific expeditions that seek to study and rescue some pieces before they are lost forever, but we can always try to put together this Lego set (away from children who can destroy everything once you finish it ).