The ‘Ironheart’ series will begin filming next April

Disney and Marvel Studios announced a ton of new series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the past Disney + Day. Among the many projects stood out Ironheart, which we know today that start shooting in April 2022, marking a new path in the Phase 4 chronology orchestrated by Kevin Feige and the House of Ideas.

Ironheart and its implications in the MCU

After the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) on Avengers: Endgame, followers began to wonder if within the Marvel Cinematic Universe we would have a new or existing character willing to inherit the role of the man in armor. At the end of last year it was confirmed that Marvel Studios would follow the comics and introduce Riri Williams, a young genius who reuses and improves Tony Stark’s technology to become the heroine known as Ironheart.. Along with the announcement of the production, it was confirmed that Dominique thorne (Judas and the Black Mesas) will play Riri in an exclusive Disney + series that explores the character’s background.

Although the series will feature her as the main star it had been rumored for months that she will make a small cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, helping the viewer to get acquainted with her before seeing her debut on her own show. Kevin Feige confirmed this news a few months ago, and as the calendar dictates, today we know that the filming of Ironheart starts in April 2022 in Chicago. It makes all the sense in the world, since Riri is from Chicago in the comics, so the setting is an important point when it comes to the character’s genesis. In charge of Chinaka hodge (Snowpiercer), the Serie It could feature MCU veterans like War Machine (Don Cheadle), Pepper Potts (Gwenyth Paltrow) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau).





However, it seems that Ironheart a big surprise is in store behind the scenes. Many think that Tony Stark will appear in holographic form, helping and guiding Riri in her transformation as a new heroine. Ironheart I will be brand new, if everything goes well, to late 2022 or early 2023. Either way, Marvel fans will have plenty of material to keep them entertained.