The evolution of Camila Cabello’s style

Camila Cabello, born in Havana and raised in Mexico, emigrated to Miami with her parents when she was only seven years old. By then I thought I was going to something like a theme park, nothing further from reality. Over the years, she faced the racism that plagues Latinos in the United States and positioned herself as an “advocate for immigrants.”

And little by little this young aspiring pop diva – as did Jennifer López, Ariana Grande, Selena Gómez or Demi Lovato – made a niche for herself in the music industry until she reached the industry’s mecca. As a pop diva, her image had to match the character.

Camila Cabello at the 59th Grammy Awards Jordan strauss

In 2017, a year after her departure from the group Fifth Harmony, Cabello was already posing in the media as a solo artist, as in her stellar appearance at the 59th Grammy Awards dressed in a pearl-toned princess-cut suit from “Miri Couture “. That same year, at the MTV Movie and TV Awards she wore a tight mini dress with printed flowers.

Camila Cabello at the MTV Movie and TV Awards GTRES

In 2018, the artist posed at photocalls with mermaid silhouette outfits, which marked and accentuated her natural curves. In the 60th edition of the Grammy gala, Cabello seduced everyone present with a corseted red design, with a V-shaped neckline, and with small pleats at the waist.

Camila Cabello at the pre-Grammy gala GTRES

Camila Cabello at the 60th Grammy Awards Evan agostini

In 2019, the singer opted for tight dresses but with strategic openings. At the MTV VMA’s, she opted for an asymmetrical white lingerie design, with a long train, and a dizzying neckline. At the “Save the Children’s” charity win, she came in a black bandeau dress, with a bow and a neckline that reached her navel.

Camila Cabello at the MTV Video Music Awards Evan agostini

Camila Cabello at the Save the Children’s charity gala Evan agostini

For the 2020 Grammys, Cabello wanted to focus attention on her hips and donned a large puffy skirt over a little corseted dress. And suddenly some controversial photographs appeared in which the artist appeared walking through a park, in sports clothes, showing herself to nature. This happened after the pandemic and the networks began to criticize his weight gain.

Camila Cabello at the 62nd Grammy Awards Jordan strauss

This forced him to post a video on his Instagram account where he came out in defense of all the real bodies of women. It was then that he made his supposed “flaw” his greatest virtue and has played fun with fashion by accentuating his hips even more.

It happened at the premiere of Cinderella, the new version of Amazon Prime, in Los Angeles and at the last MTV VMA’s gala, with a spectacular design by the Frenchman, Alexis Mabille. In the latter, a red and fuchsia dress corseted with a gigantic bow that exponentially exaggerated her hips. A new style, more irreverent and more vindictive.

Camila Cabello at the ‘Cinderella’ Premiere in Los Angeles. CAROLINE BREHMAN / EFE