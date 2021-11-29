The emotional message of Checo Pérez for the death of Frank Williams

The founder of the Williams Formula 1 team, Frank Williams, has died at the age of 79 (Photo: REUTERS / Chris Helgren)

This Sunday, November 28, the death of Frank williams, who was the founder of the team Williams Racing. Through a statement, the British team shared with Formula 1 fans the death of its founder; at the age of 79 the former Formula 1 driver perished and the automotive world regretted his departure.

Immediately different members of the high speed sport showed their empathy with the loss of the Williams family. The Mexican pilot, Sergio perez, was no stranger to the event and through a publication on social networks shared some emotional words dedicated to Francis Owen Garbatt Williams, better known as Sir Frank Williams.

Czech Pérez wrote on his official Twitter account a short speech addressed to the former racing driver. He stressed that it was a regrettable and sad loss for the sport and especially for the entire Formula 1. Czech He did not leave the absence that he will leave in his family and He sent them a message of encouragement.

(Photo: Instagram / @ schecoperez)

The publication of the tapatío was written in English, it was also accompanied by a photograph of the creator of Williams Racing.

“It’s a sad day for our sport, Frank Williams will always be remembered as one of # F1’s heroes and icons. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family, especially her daughter, Claire Williams. #RIP “

Also through his official Instagram account he shared a temporary story alluding to the death of one of the motorsport icons of the Formula 1. Pérez shared a photograph of Sir Frank Williams with the caption “#RIP Frank Williams 1942 – 2021.”

The publication of the tapatío was written in English and sent a message to Frank Williams (Photo: Twitter / @ SChecoPerez)

The information about the death of the former British pilot was released from the early hours of this Sunday. In the statement you can read that “After being admitted to hospital on Friday, Sir Frank passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family”.

Williams Racing did not elaborate on the death of its founder and he limited himself to sending a message of condolences to the family.

For his part, Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1 shared a statement regarding the death of Frank Williams. He noted that the sport had lost a “much loved and respected member” of the F1 family.

“He was a true giant of our sport who overcame the most difficult challenges in life and he fought every day to win on and off the track ”, highlighted Domenicali in a statement.

In March 1986 Sir Frank was left quadriplegic from a car accident (Photo: Reuters / Joachim Herrmann)

The team created by Frank Williams in the 1970s, but it was up to 1975 when the cars with his name participated for the first time in Formula 1. The team won 16 world titles between 1980 and 1997, nine for constructors and seven for drivers. The last one with the Canadian Jacques villeneuve in 1997.

In March 1986 Sir Frank was left quadriplegic from a car accident, consequently he spent the rest of his life tied to a wheelchair. But this accident did not take him away from his passion for F1.

Due to sporting and financial difficulties, the British team had to be sold to an American investment fund, Dorilton Capital, in 2020. Since then Williams and her daughter Claire, the former deputy team manager, have no longer had any relationship with the British F1 team.

* With information from Reuters

KEEP READING:

“Always with you”: Checo Pérez responded to America’s apology for defeat against Pumas

Carlos Salcedo’s goal that gave Tigres a pass to the semifinals

Who are the winners of the 2021 CDMX Marathon

Ilunga Makabu vs Thabiso Mchunu: Canelo Álvarez’s first approach to cruiserweight