the discipline that tones the body and has conquered Paula Echevarría

Play sports and staying in shape is more fashionable than ever. And we do not say it, the data say it. According to the latest Survey of Sports Habits in Spain 2020, in recent years, the number of people who practice sports regularly or occasionally in our country has increased by 6.1%. An interesting fact that explains both the success of the figure of personal trainers and the appearance of new sports practices.

Practices such as Endurance, based on CrossFit and which is already successful in many gyms, or Ballet Fit, a discipline that fuses classical dance and ballet with the fitness. It was a few years ago, when Ballet Fit landed in our country, coming from the United States and England, where its success has been enormous.

And if on the other side of the pond, celebrities such as Taylor Swift or Miranda Kerr have been in charge of giving visibility to this practice, in ours we find Raquel Sánchez Silva, Eugenia Silva, Ariadne Artiles or Paula Echevarría as the followers of this discipline that promises great benefits for our body and our mind.

From the hand of Gloria Morales, creator of Ballet Fit in our country and founder of Ballet Fit Studio, we have recently seen Paula Echevarría incorporating this discipline into her exercise routine. With it, the actress and influencer intends to tone and recover the figure after motherhood Thanks to its ability to strengthen the abdominal muscles – even correcting a possible diastasis – the pelvic floor and to burn accumulated fat.

For a few weeks, Paula Echevarría has been practicing Ballet Fit. Instagram

Ballet Fit benefits

With more and more followers in our country, Ballet Fit is a very complete discipline that works the whole body, achieving significant improvements both physically and mentally.

Improves the stability and flexibility decreasing the risk of suffering ailments and injuries.

decreasing the risk of suffering ailments and injuries. Tones the whole body , but mainly the lower body, so it strengthens legs and glutes more than other practices.

, but mainly the lower body, so it strengthens legs and glutes more than other practices. Burns accumulated fat thanks to its high intensity exercises and cardiovascular function.

thanks to its high intensity exercises and cardiovascular function. Strengthens the abdominal area , relieving ailments and correcting posture.

, relieving ailments and correcting posture. Stylize the silhouette making it look more toned and elongated.

making it look more toned and elongated. Improves motor functions by increasing agility, coordination and balance .

. It also has benefits for the mind, and they ensure that in addition to improve mood after the release of endorphins, it optimizes memory.

Gloria Morales is the creator of Ballet Fit in our country and whom many famous people trust. Instagram

What is a Ballet Fit class?

Ballet Fit classes usually have a duration between 50 and 60 minutes. Some sessions that, contrary to what many believe, are the most intense.

After a little warm-up, the three blocks in which they are divided the classes. The first of them, called ‘Ballet Barre‘, it is done on the barre and lasts about 20 minutes during which traditional ballet exercises are performed to activate the body, and where flexibility and balance play an important role.

Raquel Sánchez Silva is another of the celebrities who practices Ballet Fit together with Gloria Morales. Instagram

The second block, which lasts 15 minutes, is called ‘Ballet Cardio’. It consists of a high intensity training with which, thanks to some studied choreography, resistance is enhanced, calories, accumulated fat are burned and toxins are released.

The third and last block, of about 20-25 minutes, is called ‘Ballet Floor’, and is carried out on the floor on some mats. Here we find again exercises and stretches based on ballet, yoga and Pilates with which we tone the internal muscles of our body, emphasizing the core, buttocks and arms.

The origin of Ballet Fit

As we mentioned, this discipline began in the United States. Mary Helen Bowers is one of those responsible for this method with which she achieved the perfect combination of fitness and classical dance to get the best benefits from both disciplines.

This former member of the New York Ballet was who groomed actress Natalie Portman for her character in the film ‘Black Swan’, a character that in 2011 awarded her the Oscar for Best Actress and that increased the passion for this discipline in the United States.